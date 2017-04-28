CHEAP TRICK WANTS EVERYONE TO KNOW WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT!

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMERS ANNOUNCE 18TH STUDIO ALBUM DUE EVERYWHERE FRIDAY , JUNE 16th

PRE-ORDERS AVAILABLE NOW WITH INSTANT DOWNLOAD OF ELECTRIFYING FIRST SINGLE, “LONG TIME COMING” Cheap Trick has announced the release of their eagerly awaited new album. WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! arrives everywhere via Big Machine Records on Friday, June 16 .

WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! – which follows last year’s acclaimed BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO – is available for pre-order now via Cheap Trick’s PledgeMusic campaign. Exclusive bundles include Vinyl, signed guitars, personalized video messages, memorabilia from the band and more. Beginning Friday, May 5 , the album will be available for pre-order through all digital retailers and will be accompanied by two instant downloads: the electrifying first single, “Long Time Coming,” and album highlight, “Lolita.” Additional tracks will be available in the weeks leading up to the album’s release. Explore Cheap Trick’s PledgeMusic campaign here:http://smarturl.it/ CTPledge.

The song premiered yesterday via Billboard, which raved “‘Long Time Coming,’ a crunchy hard rocker driven by a Kinks-flavored riff, is a bit of a one-song tribute to Cheap Trick’s influential forebears.” The track is joined by a new companion visual, streaming now at www.Billboard.com.

Cheap Trick’s 18th studio album, WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! was co-produced by the band and their longtime collaborator, GRAMMY® Award winner Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Fastball). The album will be available in Standard and Deluxe Editions, with the latter including three additional bonus tracks, among them a kaleidoscopic cover of The Move’s “Blackberry Way.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – whose four decade-plus career has seen them play more than 5,000 shows and counting – will celebrate WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! with a worldwide tour. The dates – presented by Live Nation and also featuring Foreigner and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience – begin July 11 at Syracuse, NY’s Lakeview Amphitheater and then continue into September. Additional dates and support will be announced soon. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.CheapTrick.com.

In addition, Cheap Trick have set a number of U.S. festival performances as well as a European tour slated to get underway June 23 with a much anticipated set at Spain’s Azkena Rock Festival. The trek will be highlighted by a trio of U.K. headline shows – the band’s first in six years – set for London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum ( June 27 ), Manchester’s Academy ( June 28 ), and Bristol’s O2 Academy ( June 29 ).

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame.”

2016 saw Cheap Trick’s long awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international GOLD and PLATINUM certifications. Cheap Trick closed the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with a show-stealing performance of “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” and “I Want You To Want Me,” prompting Rolling Stone to rave, “Their smoking three-song set (was) played to perfection, with Zander hitting all the notes he hit at Budokan back in 1978.” Members of the evening’s other top inductees – including longtime friend Steve Miller – then joined the band for a memorable all-star jam on Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That A Shame” – a song famously featured on the immortal CHEAP TRICK AT BUDOKAN.

BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO made a spectacular chart entry following its release on April 1, 2016 – officially designated “Cheap Trick Day” in their beloved hometown of Rockford, IL. The collection arrived at No. 3 on Billboard’s “Top Rock Albums” chart while also entering the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200 at No. 30. “When I Wake Up Tomorrow ,” the album’s powerful first single/video, also proved a multi-format smash, spending more than 15 consecutive days at the top of the Classic Rock airplay chart. As if that weren’t enough, Cheap Trick ruled the Classic Rock chart in the weeks preceding BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO with a stunning 11 tracks in the format’s top 15, including material recorded at a special iHeartRadio ICONS concert in New York City.

BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO was also among 2016’s best-reviewed releases.Kerrang! noted how Cheap Trick’s “ability to write sugar-coated riffs that stick in your head as though made of golden syrup has not diminished” while Classic Rock’s Paul Lester applauded “the consistency and urgency of this, their 17th studio record.” “The album “swings at the kind of big-riff, mutant-guitar rock and near-falsetto, multi-layered vocal melodies that have long been a part of the band’s 40-year repertoire,” raved The AV Club as Ultimate Classic Rock noted, “Really, they haven’t sounded this strong in years.” “A guns-blazing reinforcement of classic tropes,” declared MOJO with Uncut prais ing the album as “the band’s most consistently thrilling long-player since the Carter administration.” “A rugged, uncompromising platter that will satisfy existing fans and might find new ones to add to their cultish following,” exclaimed American Songwriter, further praising the album’s 11 “swaggering selections, any one of which could have come off albums recorded decades ago in their prime… BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO is everything anyone would want from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers at this late stage, and likely far more than even their staunchest fans expected. Here’s to another 40 years.”