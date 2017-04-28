Iggy Pop’s First Three Solo Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues

Iggy Pop’s first three solo albums—The Idiot, Lust for Life, and TV Eye Live—are at long last slated to get a proper vinyl reissue. The albums are especially significant as documents of the period during which Pop and David Bowie worked together while living in Berlin in the mid to late ‘70s. Bowie produced and co-wrote all the material on The Idiot, and did much of the same for Lust for Life—both of which were released in 1977. He played keyboards on TV Eye Live.

A press release states that the albums “form a trilogy that remains a cornerstone of Iggy Pop’s album catalog. On The Idiot, such standout tunes as ‘Nightclubbing,’ ‘Funtime,’ ‘Dum Dum Boys’ and the original version of ‘China Girl’ (later an ’80s hit for Bowie) introduced listeners to a more cerebral, introspective Iggy, often substituting an understated sense of unease for the Stooges’ raw aural assault.”

The statement goes on to say that Iggy’s “smiling face on the front cover of Lust for Life signals the album’s more upbeat vibe than its predecessor, with such numbers as ‘The Passenger,’ ‘Success,’ ‘Tonight’ and the anthemic title track embodying the album’s swaggering essence and Iggy’s reenergized creative vision.” The reissues are slated for release in early June.