MOTÖRHEAD and Amplified Ale Works Collaborate on Limited Edition Beer Series

Amplified Ale Works is pleased to announce their newest beer collaboration with rock legends MOTÖRHEAD. Born to Lose IPA is a boldly aggressive West Coast-style IPA, befitting of the band’s loud, aggressive style. The 6.5% IPA is brewed with Cascade, Simcoe and Citra hops that provide an earthy, resinous aroma with notes of fresh citrus. In an ode to MOTÖRHEAD’s British roots, the beer was also brewed with Maris Otter, a premium British malt that brings a sweet balance to the beer’s bold bitterness.

The limited edition beer will be sold directly from Amplified’s two San Diego locations and will also be available for purchase via the website TheBeerConnect.com for refrigerated shipping throughout California. The can features an original design of band members in a dystopian “Born to Lose” future from LA-based artist Jack Gregory. The follow up beer in the series, Live to Win IPA, will be released later this year.

ABOUT MOTÖRHEAD:

An English rock band formed in June 1975 by bassist, singer, and songwriter Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister, MOTÖRHEAD quickly rose to great prominence in the British punk and heavy metal scenes. Although they changed their line-up several times, MOTÖRHEAD never compromised or changed their unique, raging sound, which saw the band and their music become a lifestyle for many people from all genres, whether rockers, punks or alternative.

As a power trio, they had particular success in the early 1980s with several successful singles in the UK Top 40. The albums Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades and particularly No Sleep ’till Hammersmith cemented MOTÖRHEAD’s reputation as a top-tier rock band. The band are ranked number 26 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. As of 2016, they have sold more than 15 million albums worldwide. Road dogs extraordinaire, for the last 20+ years of their career, MOTÖRHEAD were guitarist Phil Campbell, drummer Mikkey Dee and were (of course!) fronted by Lemmy, in early 2015 they entered the studio to begin work on Bad Magic, which was released in late August 2015. It quickly became one of the band’s most successful ones ever, but sadly, Lemmy’s health was in decline, and he passed away on December 28, 2015. The band’s last record turned out to be a recording of two typically blistering sold-out shows from the Bad Magic tour, at Munich’s Zenith concert hall only a month prior to his passing.

MOTÖRHEAD released 22 studio albums, 13 live recordings, 12 compilation albums, and four EPs over a career spanning 40 years. The MOTÖRHEAD legacy lives on strongly through their music and loyal fans.

ABOUT AMPLIFIED ALE WORKS:

Amplified Kitchen & Beer Garden opened in the Pacific beach neighborhood of San Diego in 2012 with the goal of creating a community-centric gathering place for people to eat, drink, listen to music, and enjoy ocean views while sharing outdoor picnic tables. Nearly five years later , the concept stays true to this ethos while also evolving its’ focus to include an expanding brewing operation that now primarily takes place at a facility and tasting room in the Miramar area of San Diego. The brewery expansion has allowed Amplified to create more of their sought-after beer, like their World Beer Cup Gold medal-winning Whammy Bar Wheat and their new IPA collaboration with Motörhead.

ABOUT GLOBAL MERCHANDISING SERVICES:

Global Merchandising Services are music artist, celebrity and brand merchandise experts. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with best in class design, product development and manufacturing and direct-to-consumer sales. Global executes and delivers business through all channels of retail distribution, live events, web stores, pop-up stores, brand origination and development, sponsorship, endorsements and third-party licensing. As the exclusive partner for its extensive roster of musical artists and brands, Global develops unique and innovative merchandise programs for its clients. Winner of five consecutive Licensing Industry Awards, 2011-2015 for best celebrity license program, re-affirms Global’s expertise and ability to deliver on a worldwide basis for its clients.

ABOUT ARTIST JACK GREGORY:

Jack C. Gregory is a Los Angeles-based illustrator by way of the Midwest. Educated at the Columbus College of Art and Design and raised on a steady diet of comic books, face-melting rock, and Full House, this artist has made it his mission to create incendiary images that titillate the mind while also pleasing his higher power, Pan the goat god.

