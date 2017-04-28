The Matt Zane Directed Video for Wednesday 13 new track Blood Sick – from upcoming album Condolences

Wednesday 13 has released a video for his brand new track Blood Sick.

It features on the former Murderdolls frontman’s upcoming album titled Condolences which will launch on June 2 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment – and follows the promo for What The Night Brings.

Wednesday 13 says: “I’m really excited for you all to see the video for Blood Sick. It was all shot on green screen with director Matt Zane.

“The song is about a spider torturing a fly in its web before devouring it, and I wanted to try and capture that scenario with the band in a giant spider web.

“I had this vision in my head when we first wrote the song and it’s so cool to see it finally come to life.”

Condolences is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles through the official Nuclear Blast online store.

Wednesday 13 Condolences tracklist

Last Rites

What The Night Brings

Cadaverous

Blood Sick

Good Riddance

You Breathe, I Kill

Omen Amen

Cruel To You

Eulogy XIII

Prey For Me

Lonesome Road To Hell

Condolences

Death Infinity