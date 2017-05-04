L.A. GUNS To Release ‘The Missing Peace’ Album In October; Cover Artwork Unveiled

The current version of L.A. GUNS — which includes singer Phil Lewis and the band’s co-founding guitarist Tracii Guns — will release its new album, “The Missing Peace”, on October 6 via the Italian record label Frontiers Music Srl. The disc’s cover artwork was created by the Las Vegas portrait painter Kahla and can be seen above.

The last time Lewis and Guns joined forces was back in 2000 with legendary producer Andy Johns for the making of what would become “Waking The Dead”.

Speaking with Express & Star, Tracii said: “With Phil and I in particular, we have a certain chemistry that’s undeniable. And, you know, when you’re at your loneliest, you wanna go home, right? So, we both felt like it was time to go home and be comfortable with that undeniable relationship that we have musically. I mean, right away, the first time we got back together and played, you know, it’s so obvious, you can’t deny it. At some point in your life, you can’t deny what’s real.”

Regarding the sound of the new L.A. GUNS material, Tracii said: “Phil’s vocal style and his way of writing kind of offsets that balance of the heavy music, that’s something that’s possibly more mainstream or identifiable, so there’s a lot of, you know, kind of typical sleazy L.A. GUNS, high-energy riff rock. There’s a little bit of sloppy New Orleans, kind of sweaty, kind of bluesier stuff too. It’s a big record.”

L.A. GUNS’ present lineup is rounded out by Shane Fitzgibbon on drums and Johnny Martin on bass with Michael Grant on guitar as a touring member.

On the topic of the decision to use the L.A. GUNS moniker for the new album, Guns told LA Weekly: “When you put Phil and I together, that’s the sound of L.A. GUNS. There’s no way around that. As much as I love certain other [former] members of the band, it’s hard to say what their contribution to the overall sound of the band was — but Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, the band’s gotta be L.A. GUNS. It can’t be anything else.”

Back in December, Phil announced that he was leaving the L.A. GUNS version that included drummer Steve Riley.