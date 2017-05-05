NORWEGIAN ‘FUTUREPOP’ GROUP APOPTYGMA BERZERK PUTS SYNTH-POP SPIN ON MORTIIS TRACK

OSLO – On the latest single from The Great Corrupter, Norwegian “futurepop” group Apoptygma Berzerk transforms Mortiis’ “Sins of Mine” into a synth-laded yet uncommercial version of its original self.

Apoptygma Berzerk’s remix encapsulates the purpose of The Great Corrupter, by giving new and sometimes unconventional life to the tracks from The Great Deceiver, rather than presenting them as traditional remixes.

“Stephan from Apoptygma Berzerk really twisted ‘Sins of Mine’ into a way more accessible format, which I really liked,” said Mortiis. “When I made that track, it was this semi-dissonant, somber piece about hopelessness and just giving up and letting past guilts and crimes wash over me and undo me, just make me disappear. So it was really dark. Stephan twisted it around to become this way more accessible, yet very uncommercial song, still about the darkness that follows guilt. Those wonderful feelings were kept intact.”

Mortiis himself was even able to add a little to the Apoptygma Berzerk version of the song. “I had this one line from the lyrics that I could never seem to fit in, so it was left out,” he said. “But Stephan wanted me to come in and add some new vocals, so I was able to put it in there. I simply repeated it, like some sort of mantra.”

The collection of “corrupted” tracks also includes remixes Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika, PIG, and many more, as well unreleased material from the original The Great Deceiver recording sessions.

The vinyl is limited to 500 copies in five different vinyl colors, all limited to 100 copies each, with a unique center-opening gatefold. Four vinyl colors come with their own exclusive poster, only available with that specific color, and one with a large woven patch.

The CD version is made up of eight-panel, DVD sized Digipak, containing a 24-page booklet of exclusive photos. The two-CD set also includes additional remixes exclusive to the deluxe CD package. This package includes download cards for three previously unreleased uncensored videos. This deluxe version is limited to 500, after which the CD will be available in a less elaborate standard format. The CD version is available digitally.

