BARB WIRE DOLLS Announce New Album with Politically-Charged Single, “Back In The U.S.S.A.”

Following up on a very successful 2016, raucous rockers BARB WIRE DOLLS are set to release their brand new album, Rub My Mind, on June 16, 2017 via Motörhead Music. The band will tour all summer long in North America on the Vans Warped Tour in support of the album! BARB WIRE DOLLS can be seen daily on the Skullcandy Stage. Tickets are on sale now via www.vanswarpedtour.com . In addition, the band is on tour now in the UK/Europe.

“Back in the U.S.S.A.”, the first single taken from the new album, is a two and half minute fiery social statement of satirical punk-rock heaven that well represents the true sentiment of the record. The video premiered today via Kerrang! and can be watched here: http://www.kerrang.com/48533/ barb-wire-dolls-premiere-new- video-back-ussa/

Rub My Mind was recorded in the Joshua Tree desert at legendary studio Rancho De La Luna in California, where Iggy Pop and Queens Of The Stone Age made their seminal albums. Produced and mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Evanescene, John Fogerty, Bush), Rub My Mind is a collection of thirteen eclectic tracks that reflect on the state of our world, how to deal with it – and how to escape it! Rub My Mind builds on the energetic platform of their last two releases – Slit (2013) and Desperate (2016) – delivering an album that confidently grabs your immediate attention. Rub My Mind‘s soundscape blends the melodic rage of lead guitarist and former pro surfer and skateboarder Pyn Doll, the crunchy rhythm guitar of Remmington, the pulsating bass of Iriel Blaque, the Bonham-esque power of Krash Doll on drums; all led by Isis Queen’s dynamic vocals and flamboyant presence. Dedicated to legend Lemmy, the album is an exciting retro cocktail of late ’70s influenced punk and ’90s grunge refracted through the prism of 2017.

Rub My Mind track listing:

1. Back In The U.S.S.A.

2. If I Fall

3. Desert Song

4. Hole Of Isolation

5. Gold

6. Call Me

7. We Are Champions

8. Edge Of Innocence

9. Fade Away

10. Contract

11. Where Mountains Drink The Wine

12. Fire To Burn

13. Waiting To Be Lost (**track not available on vinyl)

Hailing from an artist commune on the island of Crete, BARB WIRE DOLLS sold everything they owned and left crisis-ridden Greece in 2010 for Los Angeles, at the invite of legendary KROQ DJ Rodney Bingenheimer. The band’s electrifying rock did not go unnoticed by the elder statesman of the Sunset Strip, the incomparable, irreplaceable Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead. After seeing BARB WIRE DOLLS live, Lemmy took an immediate interest in the band and had them signed to the Motörhead Music record label.

Having played over eight hundred shows in 25 countries, and with an extensive and diverse live support under their belt, including the likes of GBH, Status Quo, NOFX and Steel Panther, BARB WIRE DOLLS are now hitting the road internationally! See below for all currently confirmed tour dates:

BARB WIRE DOLLS UK/European Tour Dates:

5/11 – Berlin, DE @ Tommy Weissbecker Haus

5/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ High Voltage

5/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Menschenzoo

5/15 – Deinze, BE @ Elpee

5/16 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

5/17 – Bournemouth, UK @ The Anvil

5/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @ The Crauford Arms

5/19 – London, UK @ Nambucca

5/20 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

5/21 – Middlesborough, UK @ Westgarth Social Club

5/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

5/23 – Aberdeen, UK @ The Tunnels

5/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Bannermans

5/25 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

5/26 – Cheltenham, UK @ Frog & Fiddle

5/27 – Leicester, UK @ Uprising Festival, De Montfort Hall

5/29 – Nancy, FR @ La Machine A Vapeur

5/30 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21

5/31 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kreativfabrik

6/1 – Munich, DE @ Glockenbachwerkstatt

6/2 – Salzberg, AT @ Rockhouse

6/4 – Milan, IT @ Rock In Park Fest/Legend Club

6/5 – Ferrara, IT @ Circolo Arci Blackstar

6/7 – Budapest, HU @ Robot

6/8 – Vienna, AT @ Weberknecht

6/9 – Brno, CZ @ Eleven Club

6/10 – Landshut, DE @ Alte Kaserne

2017 Vans Warped Tour, Presented by Journeys:

6/16 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field North Lot

6/17 – Salem, OR @ Oregon State Fairgrounds

6/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Balloon Fiesta Park

6/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Fear Farm Festival Grounds

6/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel

6/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Fairpark

6/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

6/27 – Nashville, TN @ The Fairgrounds Nashville

6/28 – Metairie, LA @ The Shrine On Airline (aka Zephyr Field)

6/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/30 – Orlando, FL @ Tinker Field

7/1 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Vinoy Park

7/2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

7/4 – Wilmington, NC @ Legion Stadium

7/6 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

7/7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/8 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

7/10 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/13 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake PAC

7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

7/21 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/22 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/23 – Shakopee, MN @ Canterbury Park

7/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds)

7/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

7/27 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

7/28 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

7/29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

7/30 – Houston, TX @ NRG Park – Main Street Lot

8/1 – Las Cruces, NM @ “New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)”

8/4 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/5 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium at Jack Murphy Field

8/6 – Pomona, CA @ Fairplex Pomona

