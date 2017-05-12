DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN ‘Run For Your Life’ Video

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has released the official music video for the song “Run For Your Life”. The clip was directed by Brian Cox at Flarelight Films, and is the first single off of Doyle’s upcoming album, “As We Die”, due on June 2 via Monsterman Records.

Said Doyle: “I did the guitars when I did the ‘Abominator’ record. We did two albums at once, actually. We were going to do a double album but there was so much material we just cut the motherfucker in half. We were actually done with all the recording during February of 2016, and we were just having a real problem getting the mix right. We mixed for 14 fucking months… I’m out of my mind, man. It’s got to be perfect. It’s your product and you have to make it perfect, ’cause it’s forever. It’s got to be great. When my favorite artist makes a record and I don’t like it, I’m pissed, y’know? I don’t want anyone to feel that way about us.”

“As We Die” will be available with alternate artwork configurations, featuring art by legendary horror/comic/album cover artist Sam Shearon, known for his iconic works with Rob Zombie, IRON MAIDEN, Clive Barker, KISS, MINISTRY and RAMMSTEIN.

EMP/Monsterman will also release several limited-edition vinyl configurations, as well as a CD reissue, of Doyle’s critically acclaimed “Abominator”.

DOYLE, the current project of Von Frankenstein, with CANCERSLUG vocalist Alex “Wolfman” Story, and a current touring lineup rounded out by bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, continues the lineage of Doyle’s former projects, pairing crushing metal riffs with ferocious punk rock swagger and the theatrical intensity one would expect from one of the reigning kings, and erstwhile creators, of horror-core.