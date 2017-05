“Last Ride”, a brand new song from DANZIG, can be streamed above. The track is taken from the band’s first album of all-new material since 2010’s widely acclaimed “Deth Red Sabaoth”. “Black Laden Crown”, 50 minutes of long-awaited brand new DANZIG music, will be released on May 26 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

This entry was posted in Blog Headlines . Bookmark the permalink