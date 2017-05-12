MARVEL’s Agents of SHIELD and GOTHAM Renewed for Next Season

ABC has given the green light to Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season 5!

With less than a week to go before the show’s season 4 finale, ABC and Marvel Entertainment have revealed that Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season 5 is happening! Confirmation of Agents of SHIELD season 5 arrives via showrunner and executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen.

Before Agents of SHIELD season 5, however, we’ll have to see who makes it out of season 4 intact. Titled “World’s End,” the season four finale airs May 16 with the following official logline:

“With the surprising emergence of Ghost Rider, Coulson and the team attempt to stop Aida from ending the world.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Jason O’Mara as Jeffrey Mace.

Also, FOX has renewed Gotham for a fourth season, the network announced.

Revealing an entirely new chapter that has never been told, in the rise of the great DC Super-Villains and vigilantes, Gotham follows one cop, destined for greatness, as he navigates a dangerously corrupt city teetering between good and evil, and chronicles the birth of one of the most popular super heroes of our time.

Gotham stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/the future Riddler, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean, Maggie Geha as the future Poison Ivy, with Benedict Samuel as Mad Hatter, and Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes.