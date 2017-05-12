“Sgt. Pepper’s” Documentary Film to Air on PBS

Next month American TV viewers will be able to watch a new BBC documentary film that focuses on the making of The Beatles’ landmark 1967 album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Titled Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution, the hour-long film is said to feature “material never before accessible outside of Abbey Road Studios, including recordings of studio chat between band members and isolated instrumental and vocal tracks.” The documentary further reveals “the nuts and bolts of how the album came together” and offers “insights into the choices made by The Beatles and George Martin.”

“Whatever music you like to listen to, if it was written after [June 1, 1967] then more likely than not it will have been influenced, one way or another, by Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” said Howard Goodall, host of the documentary. “The record’s sheer ambition in its conception, composition, arrangements and ground-breaking recording techniques sets it apart from others of the time. It’s a landmark in 20th century music, and I’ve hugely enjoyed exploring the story behind the music.”

Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution is scheduled to debut on most PBS channels on June 3, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.