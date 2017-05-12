The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues

The Cars will reissue their second and third albums, Candy-O and Panorama, with a slew of rare and unreleased recordings July 28th via Rhino. The records will be available digitally, as well as on CD and double-LP vinyl.

The Cars released Candy-O in 1979, just one year after their hugely successful self-titled debut. Reuniting with producer Roy Thomas Baker, Candy-O peaked at Number Three on the Billboard album chart and boasted the hit “Let’s Go,” which became the band’s first single to reach the Top 15 of the Hot 100 (The Cars classics like “Just What I Needed” and “My Best Friend’s Girl” never cracked the Top 20).

The expanded edition of Candy-O will feature the original album, plus seven bonus tracks including a previously unissued version of “They Won’t See You,” recorded at Northern Studios, and alternate mixes of “Let’s Go” and “Lust for Kicks.” Rock critic and Rolling Stone contributor David Wild penned the liner notes and conducted a new interview with Cars guitarist Elliot Easton.

The new edition of Panorama – the Cars’ 1980 follow-up – will include three previously unreleased songs, “Shooting For You,” “Be My Baby” and “The Edge,” plus the B-side, “Don’t Go to Pieces.” Wild also wrote the liner notes for the Panorama reissue and conducted an interview with keyboardist Greg Hawkes.

Candy-O Reissue Track List

1. “Let’s Go”

2. “Since I Held You”

3. “It’s All I Can Do”

4. “Double Life”

5. “Shoo Be Doo”

6. “Candy-O”

7. “Night Spots”

8. “You Can’t Hold On Too Long”

9. “Lust For Kicks”

10. “Got A Lot On My Head”

11. “Dangerous Type”

12. “Let’s Go” (Roy Thomas Baker Monitor Mix)

13. “Candy-O” (Northern Studios Version)

14. “Nights Spots” (Northern Studios Version)

15. “Lust for Kicks” (Roy Thomas Baker Monitor Mix)

16. “Dangerous Type” (Northern Studios Version)

17. “They Won’t See You” (Northern Studios Version, Previously Unissued)

18. “That’s It” (“Let’s Go” B-side)

Panorama Reissue Track List

1. “Panorama”

2. “Touch and Go”

3. “Gimme Some Slack”

4. “Don’t Tell Me No”

5. “Getting Through”

6. “Misfit Kid”

7. “Down Boys”

8. “You Wear Those Eyes”

9. “Running Up To You”

10. “Up and Down”

11. “Shooting For You” (Previously Unissued)

12. “Be My Baby” (Previously Unissued)

13. “The Edge” (Previously Unissued)

14. “Don’t Go To Pieces” (“Don’t Tell Me No” B-side)