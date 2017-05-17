Important Event Notice – The Rolling Stones Exhibit

The Rolling Stones Exhibit has needed to make some minor programming changes to the event. As a result, the exhibit will no longer be open on Mondays and Tuesdays. We will also be closed on Wednesday 17 and 24 May. Further, new hours of operation will come into place from Wednesday 31 May with sessions from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.



Our new hours will be as follows



• Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED

• Wednesday before 31 May: CLOSED

• Wednesday from 31 May: 4:00pm-8:00pm

• Thursday: 12:00pm – 7:30pm

• Friday & Saturday: 11:00am – 8:30pm

• Sunday: 11:00am – 5:30pm



Note: we will be running extended hours on May 29, July 3, 4 and 5. See the calendar dates for more info.