Chris Cornell Dead at 52

SOURCE: ROLLING STONE

Chris Cornell, a dynamic vocalist and guitarist whose versatile showmanship as Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog’s frontman was a signpost of the grunge era, died Wednesday night. The cause of death is under investigation, according to his rep. He was 52.



The singer was in Detroit at the time of his death, having played a show with Soundgarden, who were on tour, earlier in the evening. “His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” his publicist said in a statement. They also asked for fans to respect their privacy.

Cornell’s artistry was marked by his impressive multi-octave vocal range and a rare sensitivity for heavy music. With Soundgarden, he could shift between raging metal declarations (“Jesus Christ Pose”), somber mood pieces (“Fell on Black Days”) and psychedelia (“Black Hole Sun”) with ease.

After years of playing generally aggressive music in the Eighties, his full range of musical expression showed in 1991 when he created Temple of the Dog – a supergroup featuring Soundgarden and eventual Pearl Jam members – to pay tribute to late Mother Love Bone frontman Andrew Wood. He later explored heavier territory with members of Rage Against the Machine in the supergroup Audioslave and his sensitive side as a solo artist, with frequent acoustic shows in recent years.

Born in Seattle, Cornell joined a cover band with bassist Hiro Yamamato in the 1980s. In 1984, Cornell and Yamamoto recruited guitarist Kim Thayil and formed Soundgarden, who would release their first single, “Hunted Down,” in 1987. After recording two EPs, the group released their debut album, Ultramega OK, in 1990.

Over the course of six albums, most notably 1991’s Badmotorfinger and 1994’s Superunknown, Soundgarden became one of the most influential rock bands of the past 25 years, with “Spoonman,” “Outshined,” “Rusty Cage” and “Black Hole Sun” becoming perpetual rock hits.

But Cornell’s musical identity extended well past the band. The singer would release five solo albums and three with Audioslave, the latter formed with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk.

He most recently released “The Promise,” for the upcoming movie about the Armenian genocide of the same name.