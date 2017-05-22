Prong announce that they’ll release their new album Zero Days in July

Prong have announced that they’ll release their new album Zero Days this summer.
The US trio revealed the title of the record in February, but stopped short of giving away further details.
Now it’s been confirmed that Zero Days will be released on July 28 via Steamhammer/SPV on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold and through digital services.
Prong leader Tommy Victor says: “I must say a lot of effort was put into this new Zero Days recording. From the minute I would get off tour, I would consolidate ideas from the road and form new ones.
“Again the focus was on creating good songs. We wanted this record to be modern as well as holding justice to all the previous releases. Again and maybe even more than normally, I went crazy meticulous with the lyrics.
“I had built up a lot to say and I wanted to articulate them in the most intelligent way possible. I firmly believe the mission was accomplished all around.”
Victor adds: “We are really pleased with the performances on this record. It’s a solid outing. We have the anthems, the bangers, the thrashers, the grooves, everything that makes up a Prong record.
“It’s definitely a record to listen to start to finish!”
Prong will head out on the road across Europe from next month for a run of 25 shows.
Prong Zero Days tracklist
However It May End
Zero Days
Off The Grid
Divide And Conquer
Forced Into Tolerance
Interbeing
Blood Out Of Stone
Operation Of The Moral Law
The Whispers
Self Righteous Indignation
Rulers Of The Collective
Compulsive Future Projection
Wasting Of The Dawn
Reasons To Be Fearful (Bonus)
Prong Zero Days 2017 European tour
Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 13: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Jul 14: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany
Jul 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands
Jul 18: Glasgow Audio, UK
Jul 19: Belfast Voodoo, UK
Jul 20: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Jul 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Jul 22: London Underworld, UK
Jul 26: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany
Jul 27: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany
Jul 28: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany
Jul 29: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany
Jul 30: Siegen Vortex, Germany
Aug 02: Potsdam Waschhaus, Germany
Aug 03: Kostrzyn Woodstock Open Air, Poland
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 05: Veltheim Festival Kult, Germany
Aug 08: Cologne Rheinriot, Germany
Aug 09: Regensburg Eventhall Airport, Germany
Aug 10: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Aug 11: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Aug 12: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 25: Sulingen ReLoad Festival, Germany