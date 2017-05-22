Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to release 2 singles this week

Ritchie Blackmore reported last month that he had recorded two new tracks – and now it’s been revealed those will be a new composition titled Land Of Hope And Glory along with a re-recording I Surrender.

They’ll both be released on May 26.

Blackmore told Japan’s Burrn! magazine: “We were recording until yesterday in the studio at our home. We recorded some songs for Blackmore’s Night and two songs with the new singer for Rainbow.”

He continues: “I wrote one new song, and also recorded one of the old ones. Ronnie, who is in Madrid now, added his vocals and sent it back. Rather than make an album, we may release as singles.”

His wife and Blackmore’s Night vocalist Candice Night added: “It first started as a 20th anniversary thing for Blackmore’s Night, re-recording some old material, but we came up with new songs.

“We have no plans for release right now, we were just having fun, but we may release when the right time comes – but not right now.”

Both Land Of Hope And Glory and I Surrender are now available for pre-order.

Blackmore reactivated Rainbow with Lords Of Black singer Ronnie Romero in 2015, also bringing in Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau.

Rainbow’s performance at the Genting Arena in Birmingham from June last year is to be released as a double album on June 9 titled Live In Birmingham 2016.