POPTONE ADDS A HANDFUL OF EAST COAST SHOW DATES Including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston!

Bauhaus, Tones On Tail and Love And Rockets… Most musicians would give their right arms to have graced just one of these critically acclaimed bands. Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins were founding members of all three. Now joined by Kevin’s daughter Diva Dompe on bass, they have formed a new band called POPTONE.

Poptone have kicked off a career retrospective set list playing songs from all three former bands with a view to writing new material further down the road. Naturally, the set leans heavily on Tones On Tail whose songs have not been performed live for over 30 years. “It’s been a real treat to revisit the unique and eclectic Tones on Tail catalog,” says Haskins. “I feel that there are many people who didn’t get a chance to see us back in the day. So I am excited for them to hear these weird and wonderful songs played live again. With the addition of Bauhaus and Love And Rockets material, it will be a veritable feast for the ears!”

Having already performed a handful of largely sold-out shows on the West Coast, the trio will be making their way to the East Coast for a round of shows, including Asbury Park, NYC and Boston (tour dates below).

LIVE DATES:

** designates newly added dates

May 30 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

May 31 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

June 2 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

June 3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 4 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ** SECOND DATE ADDED **

June 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

June 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

June 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

June 22 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

June 23 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

June 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

July 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall **

July 8- Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

August 3 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony **

August 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theatre **

August 5 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza **

August 8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club **

August 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage **



Originally emerging from the British punk and rock underground in the late 70s, Daniel and Kevin, along with vocalist Peter Murphy and bassist David J, Bauhaus spawned four iconoclastic and ultra-seminal albums as well as keystone singles “She’s In Parties”, “Ziggy Stardust”, and, of course, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” before disbanding in 1983. Rising from the rubble, Daniel and Glenn Campling collaborated soon after as the short-lived but no less impactful Tones on Tail (with Kevin joining the fray soon after), and pumped out midnight dancefloor classics such as “Ok This Is the Pops”, “Christian Says” and the smash “Go!” (which has recently appeared in the We’re the Millers trailer and was most recently re-recorded for the Power Rangers reboot). Next, the duo reunited with Bauhaus bassist David J. and hit the mainstream with the formation of Love and Rockets through the 1989 hit single “So Alive” which reached Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now as Poptone, Daniel and Kevin are revisiting their storied catalog and presenting in a fresh, new direction, to combine their histories with a reinvigorated outlook for new tours and potentially new music.

Poptone is Daniel Ash (vocals, guitar), Kevin Haskins (drums), and Diva Dompe (bass, backing vocals).



SET LIST

TONES ON TAIL

Go!

OK This Is The Pops

Movement of Fear

Christian Says

Happiness

Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)

Lions

Twist

Performance

There’s Only One

LOVE AND ROCKETS

An American Dream

Mirror People

No Big Deal

Love Me

Sweet F.A.

BAUHAUS

Slice of Life

DANIEL ASH (solo)

Flame On

EXTRA

Physical (Adam Ant cover)