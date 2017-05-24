Danzig’s Blackest Of The Black Festival Reveals Daily Set Times

The set times for 2017’s Blackest of the Black festival, which is curated by Glenn Danzig and presented by KLOS, have been revealed. Headlined by Danzig, Ministry and Suicidal Tendencies, the two-day event will take place over the weekend of May 26th-27th at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. The daily lineups are listed below.

“I first started Blackest in the early 2000s and finally my full vision is being realized,” Danzig said in a statement. “Get ready for sensory overload, from films to comics to Castle Danzig. This is going to be the real Blackest of the Black.”

In addition to the performances, the festival will feature a Verotik/Comic Con area, roaming freak show, sacrifice altar, suspension and bondage stages, carnival rides and much more. The event will also offer a camping site, which Danzig described in a radio interview with festival host Full Metal Jackie as “a haunted drive-in with tombstones. You can just put your sleeping bag there and watch schlocky horror movies until you pass out.” There will also be a “Castle Danzig” attraction, which will be similar to a horror funhouse.

Friday, May 26:

Suicidal Tendencies: 9:30 – 10:30

Corrosion of Conformity: 8:30 – 9:30

Discharge: 7:40 – 8:30

Deafheaven: 6:55 – 7:40

Suicide Silence: 6:10 – 6:55

Butcher Babies: 5:30 – 6:10

3Teeth: 5:00 – 5:30

Saturday, May 27:

Danzig: 8:55 – 10:25

Ministry: 7:40 – 8:55

Vamps: 6:40 – 7:40

Atreyu: 5:40 – 6:40

Venom Inc: 4:55 – 5:40

Marduk: 4:10 – 4:55

Devildriver: 3:25 – 4:10

Combichrist: 2:45 – 3:25

Ghoul: 2:05 – 2:45

Ritual: 1:30 – 2:05