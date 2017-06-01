Fan-favorite character Harley Quinn has been confirmed for the Season 3 Gotham finale by star David Mazouz, according to Movie Pilot. He told the site, “She’s going to be in the finale. Stay tuned.” There has been speculation about the appearance of the character, especially after executive producer John Stephens spoke about it back in January. He said, “We might see [her] in Episode 22,” teasing that the character will be the “launching point” for the main plot of the show’s fourth season.

Mazouz, who plays a young Bruce Wayne, also teased a bit about what happens to his character in the Gotham finale. He said, “Something major happens in the very last scene of Season 3 for Bruce. He makes a decision, that decision will influence what he does. I don’t know what’s happening in Season 4 yet, I haven’t had a script or talked to the writers about what’s going to happen, but where I see it going is somewhere I’ve wanted to see it going for a very long time. You’ll see what I mean. Bruce is going to be very busy taking on this new role that he assumes at the end of Season 3 and I think it’ll be really cool.”

Gotham also stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/the future Riddler, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, and Jamie Chung as Valerie Vale, the aunt of future Batman love interest Vicki Vale.