MORTIIS TO PERFORM REINTERPRETATION OF 1994 ALBUM ‘ÅNDEN SOM GJORDE OPPRØR’ AT COLD MEAT INDUSTRY 30TH ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL

OSLO – Mortiis will present a live reinterpretation of the 1994 release Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør this fall at the Cold Meat Industry 30th Anniversary celebration in Stockholm.
“I don’t just want to do the record as it was back in 1994, but rather excavate it from 1994 and drag it into the new light of the current world, while retaining the atmosphere of the original sound,” said Mortiis.
Presented by Death Disco Productions and Cold Meat Industry present, the two-day event, slated for November 3 and 4, will be headlined by Mortiis.
“30 years of madness concentrated in 2 days…everything is wrong, and the chaos continues on all terminal stages,” said CMI founder Roger Karmanik.
Other artists performing at the event are Arcana, Archon, Satani, Brighter Death Now, Coph Nia, Desiderii Marginis, Deutsch Nepal, In Slaughter Natives, Mothhound, MZ.412, Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio, Raison D’Etre, Sanctum, Sephiroth and Sophia.
Death Disco Productions commented:
“If you’ve ever been into genres like Dark Ambient, Neofolk, Power Electronics or Martial Industrial you surely have heard of the legendary label Cold Meat Industry. Together with Roger Karmanik we have gathered more acts signed to the famed label than any other festival has ever managed to. We intend to make this event the ultimate Cold Meat Industry party and celebrate 30 years since the foundation of this pillar for the industrial subgenres. This will be a gathering that will never happen again, anywhere, period!”
In advance of the performance, Mortiis has made Ånden Som Gjorde Opprøravailable now for the first time as a free digital download athttp://asgo.mortiis.com.
“I´m sure this album has been available from a million torrent sites, run and supported by self-serving leeches,” Mortiis said. “I’ll be the only leech around here, thank you very much! Here’s the Ånden album as a high-quality download, legally, for free, and with my condolences.”
In other news:
Mortiis’ latest release, The Great Corrupter, is a collections of tracks from The Great Deceiver album, deconstructed and masterfully “corrupted” by Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika, PIG, and many more. The record also contains unreleased material from the original recording sessions.
The vinyl is limited to less than 500 copies in five different vinyl colors, all limited to 99 copies each, with a unique center-opening gatefold. Four vinyl colors will come with its own exclusive poster, only available with that specific color, and one with a large woven patch.
The CD version is made up of eight-panel, DVD sized Digipak, containing a 24-page booklet of exclusive photos. The two-CD set will also include additional remixes exclusive to the deluxe CD package. This package will include download cards for three previously unreleased uncensored videos. This deluxe version will also be limited to 500, after which the CD will be available in a less elaborate standard format. The CD version will also be available digitally.
The Great Corrupter. Available in 5 different vinyl colors.
The Great Corrupter will be available at the Mortiis webstore and various digital vendors.
“The Great Corrupter” can be odered on LP and CD directly from Mortiis´ webstore:
The official Mortiis webstore is now open at Mortiiswebstore, where fans can purchase vinyl, CD, Shirts, and various other merchandise.
Alternatively, Mortiis has also opened a webstore at the official Bandcamp site, where free downloads accompany most of the physical merch.
