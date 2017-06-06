Nine Inch Nails to release new EP this summer

Trent Reznor confirms that 2016’s Not The Actual Events is the first part of a planned trilogy of EPs – with the 2nd to launch this summer

Nine Inch Nails are to release a new EP this summer to coincide with their planned live dates in the US.

Trent Reznor confirmed the news in an email to fans who have pre-ordered the band’s upcoming vinyl releases.

Reznor says: “Did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?

“Did you know Not The Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about six-eight months apart?

“Now you do. More information on this shortly.”

Not The Actual Events was recorded by Reznor and his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross, with Reznor saying at the time: “It’s an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make.

“It’s an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.”

A statement announcing the release of Not the Actual Events described it as “an unexpected left turn from 2013’s Hesitation Marks and sounding unrecognisable from their current film work.”

Nine Inch Nail 2017 live dates

Jul 23: Los Angeles FYF Fest, CA

Jul 30: New York Panorama Festival, NY

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL