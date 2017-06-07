ABC sets Marvel’s Inhumans Timeslot; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Held for Midseason

ABC has unveiled its fall 2017-2018 schedule, revealing which timeslot Marvel’s Inhumans will be getting when the comic book series debuts in the fall, and when to expect the fifth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

S.H.I.E.L.D. is wrapped up its critically acclaimed fourth season run with the return of Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna), aka Ghost Rider, we’ll have a good while to wait for the show’s Season 5 premiere, since it is set for a midseason debut (in late fall), where it will replace Marvel’s Inhumans set to air Friday nights at 9 p.m. (no official date announced yet). AKA — the Friday Night Death Slot (although, to be fair, Grimm actually thrived there, and with the right approach, it can be a good fit).

If you’re also worried a midseason premiere might mean the number of episodes has been reduced, fear not! According to Deadline, the veteran series has a full 22-episode order.

The network will be pairing their Inhumans eight-episodes miniseries (and later Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) with Once Upon a Time (which originally aired on Sundays) on the same night in the hopes of “turning Friday into destination for fantasy and sci-fi fans,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.