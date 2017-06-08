ROB ZOMBIE Signs With CAA

According to Billboard, singer, screenwriter and director Rob Zombie has moved his film and television business from UTA to CAA.

In addition to making several albums with WHITE ZOMBIE, five solo studio records and a handful of compilation, remix and live sets, plus scripting and directing seven feature films, Zombie has also directed almost all his own videos, run his own record label at one point and written his own line of comic books.

When asked by The Pulse Of Radio if there was anything that he hadn’t done yet that he still wanted to do, Zombie said he wasn’t sure. “I mean, I never really look at it that way. I don’t know. I mean, you know, there’s always something, something always comes up that you’re like, ‘Wow, never thought of that, that’s cool.’ Even if it’s just with music and movies, I mean, every movie is the new challenge and there’s always a new, exciting thing that goes with it. Every record is a new challenge and that’s what’s great about it. I’m happy with that. It’s not like I’m always looking for a completely new thing I have to do. Both those things are still pretty exciting.”

Zombie’s latest movie, “31”, premiered at Sundance last year. His previous films include “The Lords Of Salem”, “The Devil’s Rejects”, the 2007 remake of “Halloween” and “House Of 1000 Corpses”.