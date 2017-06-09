ALICE COOPER RELEASES FIRST SINGLE, “PARANOIAC PERSONALITY” OFF THE FORTHCOMING PARANORMAL OUT JULY 28TH

Last night on his radio program, “Nights With Alice Cooper,” Alice debuted the first single, “Paranoiac Personality” off the forthcoming album Paranormal. As previously announced, Paranormal features two songs written and recorded with the original members of the Alice Cooper band and also has guest appearances by ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen and Roger Glover of Deep Purple. The album is out July 28th on earMUSIC and can be pre-ordered via Amazon and iTunes today. There will also be a limited run of blood-red vinyl available at indie retailers across the country.

The guitar-driven “Paranoiac Personality” is a perfect entry point to Alice’s searing rock record. An album that explores the fringes of society, the end of the world, encounters with the devil and more. Paranormal was produced by long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Deep Purple). In addition to the new studio album and the two new recordings from the original Alice Cooper band, fans will receive a bonus of 6 live tracks recorded at one of Cooper’s 2016 shows in Columbus, OH.

Alice Cooper’s North American tour also kicked off this week. He’ll join up with Deep Purple beginning in August. Highlights include The Greek in Los Angeles on August 13th and Jones Beach on August 26th. Alice Cooper is on a world tour throughout 2017. Full North American tour dates below.

For more information visit www.alicecooper.com

TRACK LISTING:

Paranormal

1. Paranormal

2. Dead Flies

3. Fireball

4. Paranoiac Personality

5. Fallen In Love

6. Dynamite Road

7. Private Public Breakdown

8. Holy Water

9. Rats

10. The Sound of A

New studio recordings with the original Alice Cooper band:

11. Genuine American Girl

12. You And All Of Your Friends

Live in Columbus, Ohio, May 6th, 2016 with the current Alice Cooper band:

13. No More Mr. Nice Guy

14. Under My Wheels

15. Billion Dollar Babies

16. Feed My Frankenstein

17. Only Women Bleed

18. School’s Out

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

Jun 09 – Vetter Stone Amphitheater – Mankato, MN

Jun 12 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

Jun 13 – Kingsbury Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

Jun 16 – Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheater – Lincoln, CA

Jun 17 – Cuthbert Amphitheatre – Eugene, OR

Jun 18 – Pepsi Summer Outdoor Concert Series – Airway Heights, WA

Jun 20 – Rabobank Theater – Bakersfield, CA

Jun 21 – Pechanga Theater – Temecula, CA

Jun 22 – AVA Amphitheater – Tucson, AZ

Jun 24 – KLAQ Streetfest – El Paso, TX

WITH DEEP PURPLE:

Aug 12 – Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

Aug 13 – The Greek – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 15 – AK Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

Aug 16 – Isletta Amphitheatre – Albuquerque, NM

Aug 18 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

Aug 19 – Gexa Energy Pavilion – Dallas, TX

Aug 21 – Chastain Park Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Aug 23 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

Aug 24 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

Aug 26 – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre – Wantagh, NY

Aug 27 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA

Aug 28 P.N.C. Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Aug 30 – Klipsch Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN

Sept 01 – KeyBank Pavilion – Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 02 – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre – Toronto, ON

Sept 03 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Sept 06 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sept 08 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sept 09 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH

Sept 10 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

ABOUT ALICE COOPER’S PARANORMAL:

By Brad Tolinski

“PARANORMAL is like 12 great episodes of The Twilight Zone,” laughs Alice Cooper, “each song tells its own twisted little tale.”

Yes, the inimitable King of Shock Rock is back with his first album of original material in six years. It’s a weird and wonderful collection of guitar-driven delights, but what else would you expect from the composer of beautifully warped classics like “Under My Wheels,” “I’m Eighteen” and “Billion Dollar Babies”?

Produced by long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Deep Purple), and featuring guests like ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover, as well as a highly anticipated mini-reunion of the original Alice Cooper band members, Paranormalis full of surprises and riveting turns.

“My definition of paranormal is something that is ‘other than normal’ or ‘alongside of normal’,” says Cooper. “You could say my whole career has been that. I would look at what was normal and step left of it. That’s what gets people’s attention. They’d listen to our music and see our show and say, ‘That’s so strange…oh yeah, that’s so Alice.”

In keeping with his passion for the unexpected, the singer decided to steer clear of writing another concept album like 2011’s Welcome 2 My Nightmare, and focused on creating an explosive collection of unforgettable standalone songs.

“Bob Ezrin and I wanted to break the mold,” says Alice. “I said, let’s get 20 different ideas from 20 different places, put our spin on them, and go with whatever turns out the best.”

Out of the 20 tunes, they picked a dozen to immortalize, each played for thrills, chills and even a few laughs. “Dynamite Road” tells the story of a band that has a deadly encounter with the devil. In “Fireball,” the singer has a bad dream about the end of the world, only to wake up in time to see it happening in real life. “Genuine American Girl” is about a tough guy who is transgender and not afraid to let the world know about it, and the title track is the tender story about a girl and her best ghoul friend.

“Alice doesn’t have a problem being scary,” Cooper says about his rock and roll alter ego. “He likes to be a villain, but he also has a slapstick side. He’ll threaten to slit your throat, and then slip on a banana peel.”

Banana peels aside, perhaps the biggest surprise on Paranormal is the historic two-song mini-reunion with his former bandmates, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith.

“When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood,” explains Cooper. “There were no lawsuits-we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.”

“But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said great, bring ’em over. Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, I got a couple songs. So, I thought, hey let’s do this! When you listen to record, it just fits right in.”

One could argue that the two songs, “Genuine American Girl” and the Who-inspired “You and All Your Friends,” do more than fit in. They stand out, as in their iconic sound being instantly recognizable.

Like any great entertainer, Alice Cooper is compelled to over deliver. In addition to the 12 new tracks on Paranormal, the singer has included a bonus disc of his current band playing killer live versions of some of The Coop’s greatest hits, such as “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “Billion Dollar Babies” and “School’s Out.” Think of it as a taste of what to expect at an Alice Cooper concert circa 2017, including a summer co-headline North American tour with the equally legendary Deep Purple.

“This album is like the sideshow at a circus,” Cooper concludes. “It’s a little creepy. There’s a three-headed monkey and the snake woman, but you’re intrigued. That’s where Alice lives, and it’s been the place to go for 50years.”