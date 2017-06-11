‘Batman’ Co-Star Julie Newmar Remembers Adam West: ‘He Had It All’

Julie Newmar is remembering her late friend, Adam West, who died on Friday at the age of 88 after battling leukemia.

Although West’s career spanned six decades (he appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows), the actor was best known for portraying the iconic role of Bruce Wayne in the 1960s TV series Batman. Newmar co-starred with West in the short-lived show as Catwoman.

“Adam set the bar so high for portraying the role of Batman,” the 83-year-old actress told ET over the phone on Saturday. “He was wonderful, spot on, with a twinkle in his eye. He had it all — looks, charm, intelligence, I could go on and on.”

“In conversation, he was very animated and once told me that Batman was the father that everyone wanted!” she added. “I never thought of it that way! He had a great way of playing that ‘tongue-in-cheek’ nature in so much of the dialogue.”

Newmar continued on, telling ET that she recently saw West at the Hollywood Show, an autograph signing experience for fans, four weeks ago, and he appeared to be “totally fine.”

“I had a long, engaging conversation with him and his wife, Marcelle, about their life in Montana,” she explained. “If I had to describe him in a word or two, they would be ‘stellar’ and ‘exemplar,’ qualities that we want to encourage in ourselves and in young people.”

In addition to his wife, Marcelle, West is survived by six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.