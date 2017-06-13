EXXXOTICA Chicago Announces Its Jam-Packed Schedule With Three Days of Educational Seminars & High-Energy Stage Acts, June 23-25 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont

When EXXXOTICA (http://exxxoticaexpo.com), the nation’s largest event dedicated to love and sex, returns to the Chicago area in just under two weeks at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, June 23-25, the thousands of expected attendees will be treated to over 20 hours of entertaining and wild stage shows and engaging educational seminars,.

EXXXOTICA Chicago, presented by MyFreeCams (http://myfreecams.com), has built a reputation nationally for its super-sexy stage shows and informative and engaging seminar series. The entertainment stage, sponsored by Chaturbate (http://chaturbate.com), will feature hours of top-notch performances, dance revues, contests, all-star panels and more. Each day will feature sexy performances, and much more. Stallion Male Revue and Latin Heat Male Revue are there for all the ladies in attendance, especially on Ladies Free Friday(http://ladiesfreefriday.com), where all women get complimentary general admission.

One of the most popular and most anticipated events happening on the stage is the always-sexy Ms. EXXXOTICA competition, sponsored by CAM4 (http://cam4.com), with the preliminary round on Friday night and the finals on Saturday night. Previous Ms. EXXXOTICA winners, such as Eva Lovia (who will be appearing at the show), have gone on to adult superstardom. Lovia joins over 150 of the top stars from the adult world appearing, including Tera Patrick, Katie Morgan, Ron Jeremy, Alexis Texas, Tori Black, Lexi Belle, Adriana Chechik, Allie Haze, Evan Stone, Tanya Tate, Briana Banks, Kendra Sunderland, Darcie Dolce, Stoya, Phoenix Marie, Mia Malkova, Joanna Angel, Mr. Marcus, Harley Dean, Adria Rae and many, many others.

The Chaturbate Entertainment Stage also features sexy performances from fan-favorites such as award-winning feature/fetish entertainer Rubberdoll, burlesque performer Michelle L’Amour, hoop performer Alexis Ballash, pole artist Skye Grayson, and a fire performance from Lucent Lotus Art. There will also be vacation giveaways by Hedonism, Desire and Temptation Resorts, the Intimate Seductions Lingerie Fashion Show with Nyomi Banxxx, and much more.

Adult superstars will also be on stage including Alexis Texas who will emcee the Team Texass Twerk Contest, Evan Stone making guest appearances with his comical musings, and daily all-star panels on stage featuring the biggest names in adult entertainment answering any and all questions from the crowd. The Chaturbate Entertainment Stage will be hosted by emcee J. Randall and the one and only DJ Geenius, who are both direct from the top clubs of South Beach.

EXXXOTICA’s seminar series once again features the biggest names in their respective fields, educating and speaking on a variety of topics from love to business and beyond. Headed by noted EXXXOTICA’s resident sexpert, Tyomi Morgan, the seminar series will also feature adult film legends and stars such as Ron Jeremy, Lisa Ann, Stoya, Katie Morgan, Allie Haze, Evan Stone, James Bartholet and many others. Some will touch upon the more controversial times in their lives and share some of the most intimate details of their lives on screen and beyond.

There are also topics curated specifically to appeal to the large contingent of women and couples attending EXXXOTICA as a means to spice up their sex lives. From learning about fetish and kink, navigating the swinger lifestyle, twerking, dancing, sexual magic, to sex tips from the stars and experts guaranteed to rock his/her world, Tyomi, and other top sexperts such as Davia Frost, Dee H. Black, Laydee Vee, King Noire, Jet Set Jasmine, TwerkShopChicago and more will give you all the info and tips you need.

For the full seminar and stage schedule, please visit: http://chi.exxxoticaexpo.com/ schedule

EXXXOTICA Chicago takes place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, just minutes from O’Hare Airport, June 23 through 25. Advance tickets are on sale now at http://chi.exxxoticaexpo.com/ tickets and at the cash-only box office during the event hours.

On Friday, women get free general admission as part of Ladies Free Fridayby registering in advance at http://LadiesFreeFriday.com.

Fans are urged to go VIP to get the full EXXXOTICA experience. VIP ticket holders get tons of free SWAG, such as T-Shirts, backpacks, DVDs, toys and more, plus exclusive gifts and offers from dozens of exhibitors, and admission to the hottest after parties. For more information on VIP admission, visit: http://chi.exxxoticaexpo.com/ vip.

Exhibitors interested in securing booth space and sponsorship for EXXXOTICA can contact sales@3xevents.com or call (267) 909-9760.

For all event info, visit www.eXXXoticaExpo.com.