ROB ZOMBIE Announces New Fall 2017 U.S. Tour Dates

ROB ZOMBIE has announced four more dates in the USA in October. They include appearances in Greenville, South Carolina on October 2; Atlanta, Georgia on October 3; Portsmouth, Virginia on October 5 and Richmond, Virginia on October 6.

The general on-sale is Friday, June 16 (except for the Greenville date, for which tickets will be available from June 17).

Oct. 02 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

Oct. 05 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

Oct. 06 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amhitheatre

Rob Zombie is planning to enter the studio this summer to begin work on the follow-up to last year’s “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” album. The rocker-turned-film-director told Kerrang! Radio at last weekend’s Download festival in the U.K.: “Right now we’re just doing shows all summer, then we’re starting a new record in August. And then I won’t start a new movie till next year, ’cause it’s all music for the rest of this year. So that’s about it.”

Rob added that his band will continue to play scattered shows while making the new disc. He explained: “These days, as everybody knows, there’s not really like a proper album cycle where you make an album and you just tour it to death, because no one really gives a shit if anyone’s making records that much anymore.”

While rock radio has largely stopped playing his newer records, fans are continuing to embrace new music from Rob Zombie. The week of its release, “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard album chart and was the only rock record in the top 30. It would have been No. 4, if two previously released Prince albums weren’t near the top of the chart.

Several of Zombie’s singles from “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser”, including “In The Age Of The Consecrated Vampire We All Get High” and “Well, Everybody’s Fucking In A U.F.O.”, were accompanied by their respective attention-grabbing videos, a trend that is likely to continue with the upcoming effort.

“I love making videos,” Rob told Kerrang! Radio. “We made more videos for the last record than we’ve made in the last ten years, because that’s all that matters. People go, ‘Oh, no one listens to music.’ Yeah, they do, but they watch it at the same time. I mean, you look at a video and go, ‘Wow, it’s got fifty million views.’ Well, you didn’t get fifty million views on fucking MTV. It’s great!”

“The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” was released on April 29, 2016 via UMe/T-Boy Records. The disc was produced by Chris “Zeuss” Harris and features Zombie alongside John 5, Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.