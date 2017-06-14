Batman, Forever: Adam West Completed Voice Recording For ‘Return Of The Caped Crusaders’ Sequel

It’s been several days since classic Batman star Adam West passed away at age 88 after a short battle with leukaemia. The death of the #TV icon has left fans in mourning and tributes from celebrities have been flooding in. West is fondly remembered for his performance as the titular character in the classic ’60s #Batman TV series and subsequent film, a role that the legendary actor recently reprised in the animated feature film Batman: Return Of The Caped Crusaders.

Despite being released 50 years after the original series first aired, the animated movie was a hit with fans, and a sequel had been in the works featuring Star Trek actor William Shatner in the role of Two Face, a character who had never been featured in the original series. Batman Vs. Two Face was due for release this year but fans have been left wondering whether or not West finished recording his part for the film before his untimely death. According to reporter Dan Greenfield of 13th Dimension, West did indeed finish up recording for Batman Vs. Two Face.

The sequel film is set to see Two Face terrorize the citizens of Gotham City and, much like the classic show, Comissioner Gordon and Chief O’ Hara will have to call in the Dynamic Duo to put an end to Harvey Dent’s criminal capers. Considering the Two Face character never showed up in a single episode of the classic series, it’s pretty cool that #DC is coming up with a fresh storyline for the sequel as opposed to the recycled “villains unite” angle that we’ve seen so many times before.