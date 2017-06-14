OPINION: Danzig ‘Black Laden Crown

Okay. I like it. Not as much as Deth Red Sabaoth, but I like it. Its much better than Skeletons but has a lot in common with it. The mix and production are really bad. The vocals are way up front and when I played the opening track and cranked it as the music was really good, then when the vocals came out I jumped out of my skin they were so ridiculously loud.

The music is dark, heavy and has that slow groove I love so much. There’s some amazing guitar work on this one.The songs do their best to capture “classic” Danzig but the lyrics fall a little short. All and all its better than most of the crap that has been released so far this year. Unlike 2016, ’17 is off to a slow start but with new releases from Cheap Trick, Prong and some expanded editions of 2 early releases from the Cars it looks to be a pretty rockin’ summer.

Standout Tracks:

“Devil On Hwy 9” , “Last Ride” , and “The Witching Hour”

So if you’re wondering, yeah, buy this one.