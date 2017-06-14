POPTONE CONTINUES ADDING MORE LIVE DATES: Including Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Colorado, Chicago and A Third LA Show!

Since POPTONE – Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and Diva Dompe – announced their recent formation, and already, their live show schedule is beginning to take shape. New dates include May 20th at Pomona, CA’s Glass House, Vancouver’s The Rickshaw on June 4th, and run of dates later in June and into early July, covering SLC, UT, Colorado, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Chicago. A third Los Angeles date has been added for May 19th as well. Tour dates below.
Continuing to add classic songs to their previously released set list, Poptone have been mining even deeper into their collective catalog to flesh out their planned set list, adding more songs from Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets, as well as “Flame On” from Daniel Ash’s solo output.
The current set list is:
** designates newly added songs
TONES ON TAIL
Go!
OK This Is The Pops
Movement of Fear
Christian Says
Happiness
Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover) **
Lions **
Twist **
Performance **
There’s Only One **
LOVE AND ROCKETS
An American Dream
Mirror People
No Big Deal
Love Me **
Sweet F.A.**
BAUHAUS
Slice of Life
DANIEL ASH (solo)
Flame On **
EXTRA
Physical (Adam Ant cover) **
Originally emerging from the British punk and rock underground in the late 70s, Daniel and Kevin, along with vocalist Peter Murphy and bassist David J, Bauhaus spawned four iconoclastic and ultra-seminal albums as well as keystone singles “She’s In Parties”, “Ziggy Stardust”, and, of course, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” before disbanding in 1983. Rising from the rubble, Daniel and Glenn Campling collaborated soon after as the short-lived but no less impactful Tones on Tail (with Kevin joining the fray soon after), and pumped out midnight dancefloor classics such as “Ok This Is the Pops”, “Christian Says” and the smash “Go!” (which has recently appeared in the We’re the Millers trailer and was most recently re-recorded for the upcoming Power Rangers film). Next, the duo reunited with Bauhaus bassist David J. and hit the mainstream with the formation of Love and Rockets through the 1989 hit single “So Alive” which reached Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Now as Poptone, Daniel and Kevin are revisiting their storied catalogue and presenting in a fresh, new direction, to combine their histories with a reinvigorated outlook for new tours and potentially new music.
Poptone is Daniel Ash (vocals, guitar), Kevin Haskins (drums), and Diva Dompe (bass, backing vocals).
LIVE DATES:
** designates newly added dates
April 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Swing House Studios ** SOLD OUT
April 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Swing House Studios ** SOLD OUT
May 11 – Tempe AZ @ The Marquee
May 12 – Las Vegas @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 17 – San Diego @ House Of Blues
May 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom **
May 20 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House **
May 30 – Santa Cruz @ Rio Theatre
May 31 – Fresno @ Strummers
June 2 – Seattle @ Neptune Theatre
June 3 – Portland @ Wonder Ballroom
June 4 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw **
June 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
June 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
June 21 – Salt Lake City @ The Depot **
June 22 – Englewood,CO @ Gothic Theatre **
June 23 – Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre **
June 25 – Kansas City,MO @ Madrid Theatre **
July 8- Minneapolis,MN @ First Avenue **
July 9 – Chicago,IL @ Metro **