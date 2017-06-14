POPTONE CONTINUES ADDING MORE LIVE DATES: Including Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Colorado, Chicago and A Third LA Show!

Since POPTONE – Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and Diva Dompe – announced their recent formation, and already, their live show schedule is beginning to take shape. New dates include May 20th at Pomona, CA’s Glass House, Vancouver’s The Rickshaw on June 4th, and run of dates later in June and into early July, covering SLC, UT, Colorado, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Chicago. A third Los Angeles date has been added for May 19th as well. Tour dates below.

Continuing to add classic songs to their previously released set list, Poptone have been mining even deeper into their collective catalog to flesh out their planned set list, adding more songs from Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets, as well as “Flame On” from Daniel Ash’s solo output.

The current set list is:

** designates newly added songs

TONES ON TAIL

Go!

OK This Is The Pops

Movement of Fear

Christian Says

Happiness

Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover) **

Lions **

Twist **

Performance **

There’s Only One **

LOVE AND ROCKETS

An American Dream

Mirror People

No Big Deal

Love Me **

Sweet F.A.**

BAUHAUS

Slice of Life

DANIEL ASH (solo)

Flame On **

EXTRA

Physical (Adam Ant cover) **

Originally emerging from the British punk and rock underground in the late 70s, Daniel and Kevin, along with vocalist Peter Murphy and bassist David J, Bauhaus spawned four iconoclastic and ultra-seminal albums as well as keystone singles “She’s In Parties”, “Ziggy Stardust”, and, of course, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” before disbanding in 1983. Rising from the rubble, Daniel and Glenn Campling collaborated soon after as the short-lived but no less impactful Tones on Tail (with Kevin joining the fray soon after), and pumped out midnight dancefloor classics such as “Ok This Is the Pops”, “Christian Says” and the smash “Go!” (which has recently appeared in the We’re the Millers trailer and was most recently re-recorded for the upcoming Power Rangers film). Next, the duo reunited with Bauhaus bassist David J. and hit the mainstream with the formation of Love and Rockets through the 1989 hit single “So Alive” which reached Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now as Poptone, Daniel and Kevin are revisiting their storied catalogue and presenting in a fresh, new direction, to combine their histories with a reinvigorated outlook for new tours and potentially new music.

Poptone is Daniel Ash (vocals, guitar), Kevin Haskins (drums), and Diva Dompe (bass, backing vocals).

LIVE DATES:

** designates newly added dates

April 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Swing House Studios ** SOLD OUT

April 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Swing House Studios ** SOLD OUT

May 11 – Tempe AZ @ The Marquee

May 12 – Las Vegas @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 – San Diego @ House Of Blues

May 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom **

May 20 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House **

May 30 – Santa Cruz @ Rio Theatre

May 31 – Fresno @ Strummers

June 2 – Seattle @ Neptune Theatre

June 3 – Portland @ Wonder Ballroom

June 4 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw **

June 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

June 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

June 21 – Salt Lake City @ The Depot **

June 22 – Englewood,CO @ Gothic Theatre **

June 23 – Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre **

June 25 – Kansas City,MO @ Madrid Theatre **

July 8- Minneapolis,MN @ First Avenue **

July 9 – Chicago,IL @ Metro **