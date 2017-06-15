The Bat signal will be lit in Los Angeles to honor the late Adam West

Los Angeles will pay tribute to the late Adam West by lighting the Bat signal tomorrow, June 15. West, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 88, played the role on the 1960s Batman TV series. DC Comics announced the tribute on their blog, letting the world know that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck will light up the Bat signal at City Hall starting at 9:00pm Thursday evening.

The official announcement reads as follows:

If fans are not able to join in the tribute Thursday night, the West family encourages Adam’s “old chums” to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold.

Attending Bat-fans are invited to don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West’s signature role as the true crimefighter.

West’s family has released the following statement about the beloved actor’s passing:

“It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”

Are there any LA readers planning to attend the ceremonial Bat signal lighting?