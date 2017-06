CHEAP TRICK WANTS EVERYONE TO KNOW WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! NEW ALBUM OUT TODAY

“The new Cheap Trick album may be their best in 35 years.”

-Associated Press

“Few acts inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as Cheap Trick deservedly was in 2016, are cranking out music as fresh, honest, energized and explosive as these guys have released in the past two years. And if this recent burst in activity keeps going, they will be the poster boys for how ageing rock and rollers can stay relevant without selling out or trying to be hip.”

-American Songwriter ( 4 out 5 stars)

Cheap Trick’s new album, WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! arrives everywhere today via Big Machine Records.

Cheap Trick’s 18th studio album, WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! was co-produced by the band and their longtime collaborator, GRAMMY® Award winner Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Fastball). The album will be available in Standard and Deluxe Editions, with the latter including three additional bonus tracks, among them a kaleidoscopic cover of The Move’s “Blackberry Way.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – whose four decade-plus career has seen them play more than 5,000 shows and counting – will celebrate WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT! with a worldwide tour. The dates – presented by Live Nation and also featuring Foreigner and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience – begin July 11th at Syracuse, NY’s Lakeview Amphitheater and then continue into September. Additional dates and support will be announced soon.

In addition, Cheap Trick have set a number of U.S. festival performances as well as a European tour slated to get underway June 23rd with a much anticipated set at Spain’s Azkena Rock Festival. The trek will be highlighted by a trio of U.K. headline shows set for London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum (June 27th), Manchester’s Academy (June 28th), and Bristol’s O2 Academy (June 29th).

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame.”

2016 saw Cheap Trick’s long awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications. Cheap Trick closed the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with an show-stealing performance of “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” and “I Want You To Want Me,” prompting Rolling Stone to rave, “Their smoking three-song set (was) played to perfection, with Zander hitting all the notes he hit at Budokan back in 1978.” Members of the evening’s other top inductees – including longtime friend Steve Miller – then joined the band for a memorable all-star jam on Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That A Shame” – a song famously featured on the immortal CHEAP TRICK AT BUDOKAN.

BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO made a spectacular chart entry following its release on April 1st, 2016 – officially designated “Cheap Trick Day” in their beloved hometown of Rockford, IL. The collection arrived at #3 on Billboard’s “Top Rock Albums” chart while also entering the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #30. “When I Wake Up Tomorrow,” the album’s powerful first single/video, also proved a multi-format smash, spending more than 15 consecutive days at the top of the Classic Rock airplay chart. As if that weren’t enough, Cheap Trick ruled the Classic Rock chart in the weeks preceding BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO with a stunning 11 tracks in the format’s top 15, including material recorded at a special iHeartRadio ICONS concert in New York City.

BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO was also among 2016’s best-reviewed releases. Kerrang! noted how Cheap Trick’s “ability to write sugar-coated riffs that stick in your head as though made of golden syrup has not diminished” while Classic Rock’s Paul Lester applauded “the consistency and urgency of this, their 17th studio record.” “The album “swings at the kind of big-riff, mutant-guitar rock and near-falsetto, multi-layered vocal melodies that have long been a part of the band’s 40-year repertoire,” raved The AV Club as Ultimate Classic Rock noted, “Really, they haven’t sounded this strong in years.” “A guns-blazing reinforcement of classic tropes,” declared MOJO with Uncut praising the album as “the band’s most consistently thrilling long-player since the Carter administration.” “A rugged, uncompromising platter that will satisfy existing fans and might find new ones to add to their cultish following,” exclaimed American Songwriter, further praising the album’s 11 “swaggering selections, any one of which could have come off albums recorded decades ago in their prime… BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO is everything anyone would want from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers at this late stage, and likely far more than even their staunchest fans expected. Here’s to another 40 years.”

CHEAP TRICK

WE”RE ALL ALRIGHT!

(Big Machine)

TRACK LISTING

1. You Got It Going On

2. Long Time Coming

3. Nowhere

4. Radio Lover

5. Lolita

6. Brand New Name On An Old Tattoo

7. Floating Down

8. She’s Alright

9. Listen To Me

10. The Rest Of My Life

DELUXE TRACKS

11. Blackberry Way

12. Like A Fly

13. If You Still Want My Love

Produced by Julian Raymond and Cheap Trick

Executive Producer: Scott Borchetta

CHEAP TRICK ON TOUR 2017 JULY 11-SEPTEMBER 09 w/FOREIGNER and JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE JUNE 23 Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES Azkena Rock Festival 25 Hinwil, SW Rock The Ring Hinwil 27 London, ENG O2 Kentish Town Forum 28 Manchester, ENG Academy 29 Bristol, ENG O2 Academy JULY 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Riverfront 11 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater 13 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion 14 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 15 Hershey, PA Giant Center 17 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center 20 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater 21 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center 25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live 26 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 28 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater 30 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre AUGUST 01 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre 02 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 05 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 06 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater 08 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 09 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island 11 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre 12 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion 13 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center 15 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre 16 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis 19 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 20 Austin, TX austin360 Amphitheater 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater * 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion * 26 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre * 29 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre * 30 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre * SEPTEMBER 01 Marysville, CA Toyota Amphitheater * 02 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre * 04 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre * 08 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater * 09 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre * * Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience not appearing on this date