Deadpool 2 production officially begins!

Series star and producer Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter today to confirm the start of production for the upcoming Deadpool 2! Reynolds posted a photo in costume from Hatley Castle in Vancouver, the exterior set for the X-Mansion throughout the series and from the first film. Writer Rhett Reese chimed in as well confirming “We’ve begun!”

John Wick‘s David Leitch is directing Deadpool 2 from a screenplay by the returning “real heroes here,” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reynolds is again serving as a producer on Deadpool 2 alongside X-Men franchise caretakers Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Ryan Reynolds leads a cast of newcomers that includes Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) as Domino, a luck-manipulating mutant, and Josh Brolin as Cable, the time-traveling son of the X-Men’s Cyclops. Jack Kesy (The Strain, Baywatch), meanwhile, is attached to play the film’s central villain which, while unconfirmed, is rumored to be Irish mutant Black Tom Cassidy. Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has also joined the film in a mystery role.

Other stars returning from the first Deadpool include Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapicic as the voice of Colossus.

Deadpool 2 is set to debut in theaters on June 1, 2018.