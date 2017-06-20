2 new Lords Of Acid reissues: ‘Our little secret’ and ‘Farstucker’ – special remastered band editions also available on double vinyl

Out by mid-September are 2 brand new reissues from Lords Of Acid: “Our little secret” and “Farstucker”. Both releases will be released on CD but also as limited double vinyl editions, which you can already order right here.

“Our Little Secret” is the third studio album from Lords of Acid. Originally released in 1997, the album maintains the industrial music and sexually charged songs found on their previous album “Voodoo-U”. The album features one of their most recognizable hits, “Pussy”. The material for this reissue has been remastered and comes released as a special remastered band edition.