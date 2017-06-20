DEVO: Recombo DNA Pre-Sales

RECOMBO DNA 4 LP Set Pre-Order NOW! For the first time ever on vinyl FUTURISMO & Booji Boy Records present unhindered access into DEVO’s labs, documenting the scientific analysis and demonstrations as conducted by the band between the years 1977-2008! This tireless research has manifested itself in Recombo DNA…an unmissable collection of studio demos and unreleased rare tracks that spans DEVO’s entire recording career, from their original basement days to their famed ’Freedom Of Choice’ era, right the way through to unused demos from their last studio album, included as part of the six bonus tracks taken from the archives that have never been released! Coming 11th August 2017, FUTURISMO & Booji Boy Records give every DEVO fan the release they’ve been waiting for, a one time pressing of DEVO’s Recombo DNA – A 4xLP set featuring demos, alternate versions and outtakes spanning DEVO’s entire studio recording career. Includes bonus tracks taken from the archives that have never been released. PLUS a bonus 3″ compact disc featuring DEVO’s “The Somewhere Suite” in its entirety, which was originally intended to be released on this format back in the May of 1989. Each set includes 4 x 140g limited edition coloured vinyl in the choice of ‘Petri Dish’, ‘Emergency Codes’ or ‘Molecular Mutation’ and a 3” Mini CD. Contained within the spined outer sleeve, alongside this devolved collection of recordings and bonus tracks, is a huge A1 poster, colour inner sleeves, a download code and brand new liner notes by Gerald V Casale of DEVO, making Recombo DNA an essential addition to the collection of any science fearing spud. DEVOtees take note: Only 100 Deluxe sets will be available, which will include an ultra-limited DEVO Recombo DNA Lab Coat! Adding an unparalleled level of style and sophistication to the wardrobe of any medical practitioner or beautiful mutant. You can request size S, M, L, or XL. PRE-ORDER RECOMBO DNA NOW!