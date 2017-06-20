‘LOST’ MORTIIS ALBUM & VOND REISSUES RELEASED

|
The releases include reissues of three long-out-of-print albums – Selvmord, The Dark River and Green Eyed Demon – and one compilation, known as AIDS to the People, made up tracks from previously release and unreleased singles.
Selvmord, which translates to “suicide,” was Vond’s 1994 full length and was originally released as a limited edition LP by the now-defunct Dutch label Necromantic Gallery. “We included a razorblade with the 20 first copies,” Mortiis said, adding with a morbid sense of humor that “there have been no suicides that we are aware of.” That version of the record has been sold out for two decades. It was released in CD format by various record labels.