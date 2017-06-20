‘LOST’ MORTIIS ALBUM & VOND REISSUES RELEASED

Posted on June 20, 2017 by Alex Zander
 OSLO – After 20 years of silence, Vond, the ‘90s side project once deemed “the darker side of Mortiis,” just reemerged via Germany’s Funeral Industries.
The releases include reissues of three long-out-of-print albums – Selvmord, The Dark River and Green Eyed Demon – and one compilation, known as AIDS to the People, made up tracks from previously release and unreleased singles.
Selvmord, which translates to “suicide,” was Vond’s 1994 full length and was originally released as a limited edition LP by the now-defunct Dutch label Necromantic Gallery. “We included a razorblade with the 20 first copies,” Mortiis said, adding with a morbid sense of humor that “there have been no suicides that we are aware of.” That version of the record has been sold out for two decades. It was released in CD format by various record labels.
Recorded and released in 1996, The Dark River was released on vinyl and CD through Mortiis’ own Dark Dungeon Music. Later pressings were available through various official labels, as well as bootlegs.
Green Eyed Demon followed in 1997. “This record differs in that it is very inspired by dark industrial noise collage type of music,” Mortiis said. “It is way more ‘uneasy listening’ than any other Vond recording.” The LP and CD were released by US label Cybertzara Records and have been unavailable since.
AIDS to the People is comprised of two songs from the 1993 debut 7″ by Vond (then known as Havard-Vond), which has been sold out for over 20 years, and three tracks from an unreleased 1995 EP of the same title.

“It´s a bit weird how Mortiis in the 2000s, as a concept, became what VOND would naturally have turned into if I had allowed it to continue and not killed it dead around 1997,” recalled Mortiis.

“Vond, in the midst of Mortiis ‘Era 1’ and its otherworldly focus, was my window, albeit stained and blurred, to the world. It was how I learned to hate everything, and most of all myself. I like to think I saved myself from the worst of it, after long years of personal darkness. I guess Vond is kind of where it all started, where it all began to manifest itself…The Demons are Back.”
 
These re-releases are available from the Mortiis webstores on LP and CD at www.mortiiswebstore.com and mortiis.bandcamp.com.
 
Additionally, the “lost album” by Mortiis, The Unraveling Mind (Omnipresence) is finally available! Recorded in 2006, it has just been released as vinyl (limited edition).

“Even if it´s only released for the vinyl maniacs right now, it still feels a bit like a stone fell from my heart when I was finally able to release The Unraveling Mind, after lingering for 11 years in my personal brand on indecisive-hell,” said Mortiis.

“After I made it in 2006, I didn’t release it because at the time (and many times after) I thought that, on account of the music, it would confuse fans as to what direction we were really going on. I think our fans know by now that Mortiis takes a lot of unexpected detours and directions, and I think this record is cool, so here it is. At last.”

 

The Unraveling Mind is currently only available from the Mortiis webstores.  

 
 
Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.