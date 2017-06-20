‘LOST’ MORTIIS ALBUM & VOND REISSUES RELEASED

AIDS to the People is comprised of two songs from the 1993 debut 7″ by Vond (then known as Havard-Vond), which has been sold out for over 20 years, and three tracks from an unreleased 1995 EP of the same title. “It´s a bit weird how Mortiis in the 2000s, as a concept, became what VOND would naturally have turned into if I had allowed it to continue and not killed it dead around 1997,” recalled Mortiis. “Vond, in the midst of Mortiis ‘Era 1’ and its otherworldly focus, was my window, albeit stained and blurred, to the world. It was how I learned to hate everything, and most of all myself. I like to think I saved myself from the worst of it, after long years of personal darkness. I guess Vond is kind of where it all started, where it all began to manifest itself…The Demons are Back.”