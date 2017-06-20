THE 69 EYES Frontman Releases ‘Bloodlust’ Video Feat. Appearances By LEMMY, DIZZY REED, TRACII GUNS and RON JEREMY

Goth rock icon Jyrki 69, lead vocalist for Helsinki metal band THE 69 EYES, has released a video for his macabre new song “Bloodlust”. The track is featured on his debut solo album, “Helsinki Vampire”, which will be released on June 23 via Cleopatra Records.

The “Bloodlust” clip includes film footage from the upcoming movie “Sunset Society”, which will be released in spring 2018 and stars the late rock god and MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy Kilmister. The video also features cameos by Dizzy Reed (GUNS N’ ROSES), Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) and adult film legend Ron Jeremy, who also star in the forthcoming movie. “Sunset Society” is a film based on the iconic Sunset Strip about a pack of vampire rockers lead by Kilmister’s character. Jyrki 69’s portion of the music video for “Bloodlust” was filmed in Los Angeles at the historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel. The music video was directed by Vicente and Fernando Cordero of Industralism Films.

Speaking about the video with Rolling Stone, Jyrki 69 says: “‘Bloodlust’ is ‘The Lost Boys’ movie taken into modern day to the Sunset Strip. Aren’t we all so glad to see that Lemmy’s doing all right? He lives forever!”

Adding on the personal impact of Kilmister, Jyrki 69 says: “MOTÖRHEAD is naturally always been more than just inspiration musically, it’s a whole lifestyle which Lemmy symbolizes. Life suddenly has become harder without a new MOTÖRHEAD album or tour behind the corner. I met the man many times over the course of decades all over the world. Never bothered him at the Rainbow Bar & Grill! I’m proud to have the General still on board! I actually showed the video to Ron Jeremy (who’s in it too) at the Rainbow Bar & Grill last weekend. He loved it!”

“Helsinki Vampire” was produced, mixed, and mastered by longtime THE 69 EYES producer Johnny Lee Michaels. The record builds on the distinctive “goth n’ roll” sound that THE 69 EYES honed over the course of a dozen albums while adding a more richly textured, darkly romantic atmosphere.

Track listing:

01. Ad Infinitum

02. Versailles

03. Spanish Steps

04. Bloodlust (from “Sunset Society”)

05. Last Halloween (from “Halloween Hell House”)

06. Happy Birthday

07. Call Of The Night

08. Perfection

09. Close Your Eyes (from “Close Your Eyes”)

10. In Your Dreams

11. Sayonara (CD only)