“……it’s really a fuzzed out melodic hard rock record. It’s strong!”

Riding high on swaggering, glam-imbued riffs and provoking one of Robin Zander’s earthiest, gut-level vocals, opener ‘You Got It Going On’ is vintage Trick, delivering a whopping, fist-punching chorus within seconds and goading Nielsen into letting fly with a vicious, Keef-esque solo. It’s great, but it’s merely the first of a series of quality, high-octane anthems which also includes the arrogant, strutting ‘Brand New Name On An Old Tattoo’, the Who-esque power play of ‘Like A Fly’ and the album’s attention-grabbing lead single ‘Long Time Coming’.