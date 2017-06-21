“……it’s really a fuzzed out melodic hard rock record. It’s strong!”

Posted on June 21, 2017 by Alex Zander

ALL ALRIGHT

Riding high on swaggering, glam-imbued riffs and provoking one of Robin Zander’s earthiest, gut-level vocals, opener ‘You Got It Going On’ is vintage Trick, delivering a whopping, fist-punching chorus within seconds and goading Nielsen into letting fly with a vicious, Keef-esque solo. It’s great, but it’s merely the first of a series of quality, high-octane anthems which also includes the arrogant, strutting ‘Brand New Name On An Old Tattoo’, the Who-esque power play of ‘Like A Fly’ and the album’s attention-grabbing lead single ‘Long Time Coming’.

 

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.