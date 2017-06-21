Riot Fest Single-Day Lineups Announced & Danzig Returns To Riot Fest

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

Nine Inch Nails, New Order, A Day To Remember, Dirty Heads, Vic Mensa, Ministry, Death From Above, Action Bronson, X, Mayday Parade (Performing A Lesson In Romantics), The Cribs, LIARS Buzzc*cks, The Story So Far, State Champs, Four Year Strong, INVSN, Chon, The Hotelier, Saul Williams, Nothing More, Radar State, Tobacco, Seaway, Like Pacific, Sleep On It, Grayscale, Skating Polly, Warm Brew, HDBeenDope, and Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th



Queens of the Stone Age, Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set), At The Drive In, Danzig, Gogol Bordello, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Fidlar, Bad Brains, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms (Performing Oh, Calcutta!), Bayside (Performing The Walking Wounded), Dead Cross, Streetlight Manifesto, GBH, Shabazz Palaces, Fishbone, (Performing Truth & Soul), Knuckle Puck, C*ckney Rejects, Black Pistol Fire, Slaves (UK), Versus, RVIVR, The Smith Street Band, Potty Mouth, The Regrettes, Cold Beat, Gin Rummy, and Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th



Jawbreaker, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., TV on the Radio, Dinosaur Jr. (Performing You’re Living All Over Me), Pennywise, Built to Spill (Performing Keep It Like A Secret), The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (Performing Let’s Face It), The Orwells, Best Coast, Cap’n Jazz, Minus The Bear, Say Anything, The Menzingers, GWAR, Real Friends, Hot Water Music, Andrew W.K., Beach Slang, that dog. (Performing Retreat From the Sun), Mad Caddies, The Flatliners, Dessa, The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Engine 88, Alice Bag, Downtown Boys, Culture Abuse, Gazebos, Kitten Forever, Upset, and Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue