DANZIG to Perform Danzig III: How the Gods Kill (1997-25th Anniversary) in it’s Entirety at RIOT FEST

Posted on June 22, 2017 by Alex Zander

Danzig_III_How_the_Gods_Kill

After last year’s reunion of The Misfits, Glenn Danzig returns to Riot Fest, this time bringing Danzig to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 1992’s Danzig III: How the Gods Kill. In a 4-star review of the album, Rolling Stone magazine said that Danzig “embodies the best in contemporary hard rock while displaying an originality that transcends genres. Rock is alarmingly short of visionaries these days; Danzig is the genuine article.”

 

TICKETS ON SALE:

www.riotfest.org/chicago/tickets/?utm_medium=Eblast&utm_campaign=Single_Day_Announce&utm_source=Riot%20Fest

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.