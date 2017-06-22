DANZIG to Perform Danzig III: How the Gods Kill (1997-25th Anniversary) in it’s Entirety at RIOT FEST

After last year’s reunion of The Misfits, Glenn Danzig returns to Riot Fest, this time bringing Danzig to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 1992’s Danzig III: How the Gods Kill. In a 4-star review of the album, Rolling Stone magazine said that Danzig “embodies the best in contemporary hard rock while displaying an originality that transcends genres. Rock is alarmingly short of visionaries these days; Danzig is the genuine article.”

