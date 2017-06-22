Marvel’s The Defenders on Netflix August 18, 2017

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

The series also stars Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver as the antagonist, simply named Alexandra, and features the return of Elodie Yung as Elektra, Scott Glenn as Stick, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, with Simone Missick as Misty Knight and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

Marvel’s The Defenders is executive produced by Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie along with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres globally on Netflix on August 18, 2017 at 12:01am PT.