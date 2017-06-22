Vivid Adventures Live Broadcast at Exxxotica Chicago June 23-25

After a resounding success in its debut at the Exxxotica Mile High Expo in Denver last March, the Vivid Adventures live broadcast road show will open at Exxxotica Summer Heat in Chicago (at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL) on Friday, June 23.

Vivid Adventures is a get-close-to-fans series that features gorgeous Vivid Radio hosts and top Chaturbate cam girls interacting with each other and with fans. Chaturbate is the world’s most popular free, live-cam site; Vivid Radio is widely recognized as the most listened to adult network, available on VividRadio.com and on SiriusXM channel 415.



The Vivid Radio hosts, including current and legendary adult performers Aiden Starr, Annie Cruz, Tanya Tate, Nikki Delano and Joanna Angel, will host their lively broadcasts in person over the three-day expo, at Chaturbate booth #416. The daily schedule follows:

-Fri., June 23… 6-7pm, Annie Cruz/Nikki Delano

7-8pm, Aiden Starr/Joanna Angel

-Sat., June 24… 2-3pm, Aiden Starr/Nikki Delano

3-4pm, Annie Cruz/Joanna Angel

-Sun., June 25…1-2pm, Tanya Tate/Aiden Starr

2-3pm, Annie Cruz/Nikki Delano

The stunning radio personalities will interview the sexy Chaturbate cam girls, popular new and legendary adult performers, creators of new sex products and fans attending the expo among other personalities.

“Vivid Adventures has proven to be a wonderful way to interact with our fans,” said Marci Hirsch, Vice President of Production and Licensing for Vivid. “Enthusiasm seems to grow with each city that we visit.”

Exxxotica Expos are considered the largest events dedicated to sex and sexuality, offering fans a chance to interact with their favorite adult performers and explore their fantasies — all while shopping for the latest novelties, lingerie and other intimate items from more than 100 exhibitors.

“The Chaturbate booth at Exxxotica has proven to be a fan-favorite and the feedback we’ve gotten from joining forces with Vivid Radio for the Vivid Adventures program is that it’s a keeper,” said Shirley Lara, Chaturbate’s Chief of Operations.