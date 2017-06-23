EXXXOTICA Brings The Heat To Chicago This Weekend

( June 23, 2017 — ROSEMONT, IL) EXXXOTICA Chicago (http://chi.exxxoticaexpo.com) , the largest event in the USA dedicated to love and sex, opens its doors for the seventh straight year at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this weekend and thousands of attendees will be treated to a virtual playground for adults, with over 150 adult stars, a convention floor packed with over 100 exhibitors, and over 20 hours of entertainment on the main stage and in the seminar rooms scheduled.EXXXOTICA, presented by MyFreeCams (http://myfreecams.com), will feature the biggest names in the adult world. Legends, stars on the rise and the hottest cam girls will be appearing. Superstars such as Ron Jeremy, Lisa Ann, Tori Black, Katie Morgan, Alexis Texas, Lexi Belle, Allie Haze, Tanya Tate, Evan Stone, Adriana Chechik, Phoenix Marie, Joanna Angel, Rubberdoll, Briana Banks, Teagan Presley, Alexis Monroe, Adria Rae, Mr. Marcus, Misty Stone, Stoya, Kendra Sunderland, Vicki Chase, Mia Malkova, Jillian Janson, Darcie Dolce, Eva Lovia, Harley Dean, Dani Jensen, Natalia Starr, Annie Cruz, Aiden Starr, and over 100 more. Many of the biggest stars will Spotlight exhibit, sponsored by Bad Dragon (http://bad-dragon.com). Also meeting and greeting fans will be the hottest camgirls around from MyFreeCams, Chaturbate, CAM4, and others. On top of the star-studded roster, EXXXOTICA will also feature the hottest and sexiest live shows on the Chaturbate Entertainment Stage (http://chaturbate.com) with interactive events, all-star panels, dancers, DJs, musical acts, contests, the Ms. EXXXOTICA Competition, presented by Cam4 (http://cam4.com) and much more. The stage is emceed by none other than South Beach’s own Jay Randall and the one and only DJ Geenius. A full schedule of informative seminars featuring numerous topics and industry experts and legends are free for all attendees. Curated by EXXXOTICA’s resident sexpert, Tyomi, leaders in their fields and legends such as Ron Jeremy, Evan Stone, Stoya, Tanya Tate, Allie Haze, Katie Morgan, James Bartholet and more will be informing and entertaining. Friday night, all ladies receive free general admission to EXXXOTICA as part of “Ladies Free Friday,” where they will be able to enjoy sexy stage performances by two of the region’s top male dance troupes — Stallion Male Revue and Heat Male Revue. All women can register in advance and get free general admission and skip the lines by going to http://LadiesFreeFriday.com. EXXXOTICA’s huge 100,000 square foot show floor features exhibitors showcasing the latest products, and let’s not forget those beautiful EXXXOTICA Hotties who are at every corner ready to meet and greet thousands of expected smiling attendees. Be sure to visit booths ranging from the wild to the mild, including show sponsors such as MyFreeCams, Chaturbate, LA Direct Models, XXXChurch, Burning Angel, The Boxxx Gentlemen’s Club, Heavenly Bodies, The Love Library, Vivid Radio, XXX Porn Star Radio, Twisted Cherry, The Tremor, DNJ Toys, Candy, and others. There’s truly something for everyone on every aisle, corner and beyond at EXXXOTICA. Also on the show floor is the infamous The EXXXOTICA Dungeon Experience. This expanded 4,500 square foot interactive area is geared for the curious looking to explore the many shades of fetish. Hosted by Ms. Lady, there will be friendly and knowledgeable people to guide attendees through the experience. Show sponsor DNJToys.com has created lots of custom furniture and devices, so be sure to venture into the dungeon and try them out or just be voyeurs. Something new to Chicago this year is SW!TCH, EXXXOTICA’s LGBT Showcase, presented by CAM4. EXXXOTICA is proud to continue its mission to become a completely inclusive event as a means for LGBT vendors, talent, and performers to become part of the EXXXOTICA Family. You won’t want to miss some of CAM4’s hottest LGBT Talent, including Coach Wes Myers, J.D. Kills, and James Hamilton. In addition, the hunky Leo West and Dave Slick of Chaturbate will be making an appearance. Venus Lux and Lily Cade, two of the industry’s hottest Transgender and Lesbian stars respectively, will also be in attendance. Be on the lookout for SW!TCH signs in vendor booths. These signs designate vendors that either have experience working with LGBT consumers or stand in solidarity with our desire to increase LGBT inclusivity at our events. EXXXOTICA is committed to continue making all events inclusive and entertaining for both our straight and LGBT attendees. The best way to experience EXXXOTICA is by getting VIP tickets. Those in the know go VIP and get hundreds of dollars of free swag and products, plus get free entrance to the Official EXXXOTICA After Parties happening all over the Chicagoland area, such as The Boxxx and Heavenly Bodes with the hottest erotic entertainers, and at the show’s host hotel with top DJs, Darcie Dolce and The Geenius, hosted by Eva Lovia. VIP attendees also get exclusive admittance to the VIP Viewing Area with a cash bar. Ladies on Friday can also upgrade at the show and take advantage of all of the VIP perks. EXXXOTICA is open Friday, from 5pm until Midnight, from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday. Information about the Expo and after-hours events are listed at the show’s official website, http://chi.exxxoticaexpo.com. Advance tickets for all days are on sale at the show’s website, and tickets may also be purchased at the Convention Center box office.