Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove – Under The Covers Available TODAY on CD, Vinyl, and Digital Formats

 Lydia Lunch and Cypress Grove previously unsettled the conventionally calm and respectful world of the cover song with a number of fractured productions.

As you might expect, the choice of songs on this collection is a disconcerting array of material ranging from the hugely popular to the wildly obscure; from Jon Bon Jovi to Nashville troubadour Aaron Lee Tasjan, The Doors and many others.

Track Listing

Ode to Billie Joe
Breakdown
A Thousand Miles Of Bad Road
Blaze of Glory
Red, White And Pink Slip Blues
Midnight Rider
The Spy
I Want You
Won’t Leave You Alone
Do It Again

