The Doors entire singles collection set to arrive on CD, Blu-ray and 7-inch vinyl box set in September

A complete collection of singles by The Doors is to be released later this year.

Simply titled The Doors: The Singles, the package brings together all of their singles and B-sides for the first time on 2CD, 2CD/Blu-ray and 7-inch vinyl box set and will be issued via Rhino on September 15.

The 2CD release contains all 20 US singles along with their corresponding B-sides, plus four extra mono radio cuts.

The 2CD/Blu-ray package features all the content from the 2CD version plus 1973 compilation The Best Of The Doors on Blu-ray for the first time.

Meanwhile, the vinyl box set comes with all 20 US singles and B-sides on 20 separate 7-inch vinyl pressings with original cover art presented in a lift-top box and limited to 10,000 copies worldwide.

The collection will also be available for digital download and on streaming services.

The group will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first no.1 hit with a 7-inch reissue of Light My Fire featuring artwork from the original Japanese release. It’s limited to 7500 copies.

The Doors: The Singles tracklist

CD1

Break On Through (To The Other Side)

End Of The Night

Light My Fire

The Crystal Ship

People Are Strange

Unhappy Girl

Love Me Two Times

Moonlight Drive

The Unknown Soldier

We Could Be So Good Together

Hello, I Love You

Love Street

Touch Me

Wild Child

Wishful Sinful

Who Scared You

Tell All The People

Easy Ride

Runnin’ Blue

Do It

You Make Me Real

Roadhouse Blues

Love Her Madly

(You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further

Riders On The Storm

The Changeling



CD2

Tightrope Ride

Variety Is The Spice Of Life

Ships W/ Sails

In The Eye Of The Sun

Get Up And Dance

Treetrunk

The Mosquito

It Slipped My Mind

The Piano Bird

Good Rockin’

Roadhouse Blues (Live)

Albinoni: Adagio

Gloria (Live)

Moonlight Drive (Live)

Hello, I Love You (Mono Radio Version)

Touch Me (Mono Radio Version)

Wishful Sinful (Mono Radio Version)

Tell All The People (Mono Radio Version)