The Doors entire singles collection set to arrive on CD, Blu-ray and 7-inch vinyl box set in September

A complete collection of singles by The Doors is to be released later this year.
Simply titled The Doors: The Singles, the package brings together all of their singles and B-sides for the first time on 2CD, 2CD/Blu-ray and 7-inch vinyl box set and will be issued via Rhino on September 15.
The 2CD release contains all 20 US singles along with their corresponding B-sides, plus four extra mono radio cuts.
The 2CD/Blu-ray package features all the content from the 2CD version plus 1973 compilation The Best Of The Doors on Blu-ray for the first time.
Meanwhile, the vinyl box set comes with all 20 US singles and B-sides on 20 separate 7-inch vinyl pressings with original cover art presented in a lift-top box and limited to 10,000 copies worldwide.
The collection will also be available for digital download and on streaming services.
The group will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first no.1 hit with a 7-inch reissue of Light My Fire featuring artwork from the original Japanese release. It’s limited to 7500 copies.
The Doors: The Singles tracklist
CD1
Break On Through (To The Other Side)
End Of The Night
Light My Fire
The Crystal Ship
People Are Strange
Unhappy Girl
Love Me Two Times
Moonlight Drive
The Unknown Soldier
We Could Be So Good Together
Hello, I Love You
Love Street
Touch Me
Wild Child
Wishful Sinful
Who Scared You
Tell All The People
Easy Ride
Runnin’ Blue
Do It
You Make Me Real
Roadhouse Blues
Love Her Madly
(You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further
Riders On The Storm
The Changeling
CD2
Tightrope Ride
Variety Is The Spice Of Life
Ships W/ Sails
In The Eye Of The Sun
Get Up And Dance
Treetrunk
The Mosquito
It Slipped My Mind
The Piano Bird
Good Rockin’
Roadhouse Blues (Live)
Albinoni: Adagio
Gloria (Live)
Moonlight Drive (Live)
Hello, I Love You (Mono Radio Version)
Touch Me (Mono Radio Version)
Wishful Sinful (Mono Radio Version)
Tell All The People (Mono Radio Version)