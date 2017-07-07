LA GUNS ARCADA THEATRE July 6, 2017 (a review in the works and more pix to come)

The current version of L.A. GUNS includes singer Phil Lewis and the band’s co-founding guitarist Tracii Guns have recorded a new album for a tentative summer release through the Italian record label Frontiers Music Srl.

L.A. GUNS’ present lineup is rounded out by Shane Fitzgibbon on drums and Johnny Martin on bass with Michael Grant on guitar.

Their high octane, blistering 90 minute set contained more than a few surprises:

photo by Jay Panick. All other photos by Bob Hoeksema unless otherwise noted.

review by Alex Zander