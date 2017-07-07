LA GUNS ARCADA THEATRE July 6, 2017 (a review in the works and more pix to come)

Posted on July 7, 2017 by Alex Zander

guns

The current version of L.A. GUNS includes singer Phil Lewis and the band’s co-founding guitarist Tracii Guns have recorded a new album for a tentative summer release through the Italian record label Frontiers Music Srl.

L.A. GUNS’ present lineup is rounded out by Shane Fitzgibbon on drums and Johnny Martin on bass with Michael Grant on guitar.

Their high octane, blistering 90 minute set contained more than a few surprises:

1jay

photo by Jay Panick. All other photos by Bob Hoeksema unless otherwise noted. 

review by Alex Zander

a

 

No Mercy
Electric Gypsy
Killing Machine
Over the Edge
Bitch Is Back
Sex Action (with snippet of Paint It Black)
Speed
One More Reason
Kiss My Love Goodbye
Don’t Look at Me That Way
Purple Rain (Prince cover Sung by Michael Grant)
Malaria

Encore:
Guitar Solo
(Tracii Guns w/snippets)
Hells Bells instrumental
Never Enough
Jelly Jam/Crystal Eves instrumental
The Ballad of Jayne
Rip and Tear

b

c

d

e

f

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.