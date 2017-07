LA GUNS ARCADA THEATRE July 6, 2017 (a review in the works and more pix to come)

The current version of L.A. GUNS includes singer Phil Lewis and the band’s co-founding guitarist Tracii Guns have recorded a new album for a tentative summer release through the Italian record label Frontiers Music Srl.

L.A. GUNS’ present lineup is rounded out by Shane Fitzgibbon on drums and Johnny Martin on bass with Michael Grant on guitar.

Their high octane, blistering 90 minute set contained more than a few surprises:

photo by Jay Panick. All other photos by Bob Hoeksema unless otherwise noted. 

review by Alex Zander

No Mercy

Electric Gypsy

Killing Machine

Over the Edge

Bitch Is Back

Sex Action (with snippet of Paint It Black)

Speed

One More Reason

Kiss My Love Goodbye

Don’t Look at Me That Way

Purple Rain (Prince cover Sung by Michael Grant)

Malaria Encore:

Guitar Solo

(Tracii Guns w/snippets)

Hells Bells instrumental

Never Enough

Jelly Jam/Crystal Eves instrumental

The Ballad of Jayne

Rip and Tear