ACE FREHLEY To Release Expanded Deluxe Edition Of ‘Anomaly’ In September

Ace Frehley will release newly expanded deluxe edition of his 2009 album, “Anomaly”, on September 8 via eOne Music.

Among the new tracks are two previously unreleased demos: “Hard For Me”, which was later reworked into the album’s “Foxy & Free”, and an early take of “Pain In The Neck”, different in tempo and arrangement from the final version. Also included is the previously digital-only “Anomaly” bonus track “The Return Of Space Bear”.

“Anomaly Deluxe” will also feature enhanced album art, a new live poster, and extensive liner notes by rock writer and Ace Frehley historian Ron Albanese (including track-by-track commentary by Frehley).

“Anomaly Deluxe” track listing:

01. Foxy & Free

02. Outer Space

03. Pain In The Neck

04. Fox On The Run

05. Genghis Khan

06. Too Many Faces

07. Change The World

08. Space Bear (Extended)

09. A Little Below The Angels

10. Sister

11. It’s A Great Life

12. Fractured Quantum

13. Hard For Me (bonus track)

14. Pain In The Neck (Slower Version) (bonus track]

15. Return Of The Space Bear (bonus track)

In late 2016 the company entered into an extended agreement with Frehley to release two more studio albums.

Vice president of sales and acquisitions at eOne Ken Gullic says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have an artist of Ace’s stature on our roster, and to re-release this album on eOne. The ‘Anomaly Deluxe’ edition completes the trifecta of his comeback trilogy, alongside his first Top 10 album, ‘Space Invader’, as well as ‘Origins Vol. 1’. Ace will follow this with two more studio albums.”

At the time of its release, “Anomaly” lived up to its name. “There was a lot of pressure on me, because I hadn’t done an album in twenty years,” explains Frehley. “I wasn’t sure it wasn’t going to be well-received. Luckily, it was!”

“Anomaly” sold around 17,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 27 on The Billboard 200 chart.

Released on September 15, 2009 via Ace’s own Bronx Born Records, with Rocket Science providing a full label service platform in the U.S., “Anomaly” was produced and recorded in Westchester County, New York between 2007 and 2009 and was mixed in Los Angeles.

Between live shows in the United States, Frehley is writing for his next album, and reveals that sessions have included working with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons for an expected 2018 release.

“I am writing for my next studio album,” he begin. “Gene came over my house to write — it went fantastic. In a matter of three hours, he and I came up with two new songs for my [next] record. I’m thrilled.” The occasion was momentous for another reason. “It was the first time I have worked with him while I was sober,” he reveals, “and it was a pleasure.”

In September, Frehley and his band will return to Australia and New Zealand for a series of dates with Alice Cooper.

“I have not been to Australia in a while,” he begins, “Alice and I have been friends since the ’70s, and playing with him is going to be bigger and better.”

Speaking of playing, there is a rumor that a certain song will be performed on the tour by Frehley, one that goes back to being a fan favorite Down Under when he first toured there with KISS in 1980. The original “Spaceman” sets the record straight: “I gotta do ‘Talk To Me’ — for Australia, I’ll do it!”

Frehley’s latest release was a covers collection “Origins, Vol 1”, which received great reviews and landed in the Top 25 on the Billboard album chart. The effort featured a guest appearance by KISS lead singer Paul Stanley on a cover of FREE’s “Fire And Water”, marking their first collaboration since 1998’s “Psycho Circus”.