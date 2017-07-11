ALICE COOPER To Release ‘Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition’ DVD In September

Alice Cooper’s “Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition” DVD will be released on September 8 via Eagle Rock Entertainment. The DVD features the 1975 TV special “Alice Cooper: The Nightmare”, now available on DVD for the first time, along with the 1976 “Welcome To My Nightmare” concert film.

Aired on ABC in the U.S., “Alice Cooper: The Nightmare” showcases every song from the legendary “Welcome To My Nightmare” album, which had just been released at the time. With Cooper taking on the role of Steven, and Vincent Price serving as The Spirit Of The Nightmare, this special was a unique introduction to his new album, drawing fans even further into the dark fantasy.

Melding horror, theater, and rock music, Alice Cooper’s “Welcome To My Nightmare” was a stage show the likes of which was never seen before. Hits and classics songs like “School’s Out”, “Only Women Bleed”, “Billion Dollar Babies”, “Welcome To My Nightmare”, “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, “I’m Eighteen” and “Department Of Youth” were backdropped with giant spiders, skeletons, a cyclops, and the voice of horror royalty Vincent Price. This groundbreaking theatrical presentation scintillated, horrified, and thrilled audiences, delivering an experience unlike any concerts at the time. He truly brought spectators into a living (or unliving) nightmare, and they loved every minute of it.

The combination of the “Welcome To My Nightmare” concert film and “Alice Cooper: The Nightmare” TV special demonstrates the true genius of Alice Cooper. He is beyond music, and beyond horror — Alice Cooper is an experience, who continues to frighten and thrill audiences to this day.

Track listing

“Welcome To My Nightmare”:

01. The Awakening

02. Welcome To My Nightmare

03. Years Ago

04. No More Mr. Nice Guy

05. I’m Eighteen

06. Some Folks

07. Cold Ethyl

08. Only Women Bleed

09. Billion Dollar Babies

10. Devil’s Food

11. The Black Widow

12. Steven

13. Escape

14. School’s Out

15. Department Of Youth

“The Nightmare”:

01. Welcome To My Nightmare

02. Devil’s Food

03. Some Folks

04. Only Women Bleed

05. Cold Ethyl

06. The Black Widow

07. Years Ago

08. Department Of Youth

09. Years Ago (Reprise)

10. Steven

11. The Awakening

12. Ballad Of Dwight Fry

13. Escape

14. The Awakening (Reprise)