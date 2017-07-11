PRONG: Lyric Video For New Song ‘Divide And Conquer’

Check out the official lyric video for the new PRONG song “Divide And Conquer” can be seen below. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album, “Zero Days”, which will be released on July 28 via Steamhammer/SPV as a CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, digital download and as a stream.

Commented PRONG mainman Tommy Victor: “Hey, our new single, ‘Divide And Conquer’, is a fist-pumping singalong. We think of it as a modern-day anthem. It’s catchy but it’s pissed off.”

Musically, “Zero Days” hits home from the first bars of the mighty opener “However It May End” to the last bars of the album’s closing track, “Wasting Of The Dawn”. Every track is its own emotional roller-coaster ride, chock-full of massive riffage, ironclad grooves and topped off by Victor’s ever-improving vocal delivery.

“Zero Days” was once again produced by Tommy Victor, with trusted collaborator Chris Collier as co-producer and engineer.