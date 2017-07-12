L.A. Guns to Release “The Missing Peace” on October 13th via Frontiers Music Srl: First Studio Album in 15 Years to Feature Tracii Guns & Phil Lewis

As the revival of the classic ’80s hard rock and heavy metal scene continues unabated here in the 21st century, one reunion has been at the top of the wishlists of many a fan for a long time: the songwriting combination of Tracii Guns and Philip Lewis under the L.A. Guns banner. What once seemed like a distant memory with no hope of returning has now come around and fans are about to be rewarded for keeping their fingers crossed and their hopes up.

That’s right Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis are back together as L.A. Guns! Their new album “The Missing Peace” is set for release on October 13th via Frontiers Music Srl. Today, the first video for the album’s debut single has been released. Watch the video for “Speed”. which Tracii Guns describes as “A response to the extremely fast paced “I WANT IT NOW!” world we are living in,” HERE. Hard rock aficionados should keep their ears opened for a nod to the great Deep Purple’s legendary track “Highway Star” in one of the verses.

” ‘The Missing Peace’ is truly an album by definition. It’s a collection of music that I have been working on for about 12 years with various styles of rock music. From blues to classical influences, these are all hard-hitting songs. I am very proud of all of the contributions to this album by other members and writers. L.A. Guns fans are in for a treat,” says Tracii Guns.



L.A. Guns never looked like the pretty poster boys that so many of their peers did, but more the band that you would be terrified to bump into an alley as they would likely be carrying switchblades and ready for a fight. But despite having many a song to back up that image, they could also write powerful ballads (see the smash hit, “The Ballad Of Jayne” for Exhibit A of this argument) that showed there was some serious songwriting chops in the band. Said chops are fully on display on “The Missing Peace”, arguably one of the most vital and exciting releases in the band’s storied catalog.



The story of how we got from the band’s powerful early years to here has already been well documented, so no need to rehash it. What’s important to know and understand is that the driving force of all those classic L.A. Guns songs, Tracii and Phil, are back and in a BIG way. Feeling inspired and excited like they did when they first started out, but with many years of wisdom and experience under their belts, “The Missing Peace” will surely please fans of the band’s classic albums (the self-titled debut, “Cocked And Loaded”, and “Hollywood Vampires”) as well as their widely heralded “comeback” albums (“Man In The Moon” and “Waking The Dead”). In fact, this album feels like the next logical step after the critically heralded “Waking The Dead” album and shows a band invigorated and ready to bash you over the head, as well as “wow” you with some epic, slower songs, proving you don’t always needs a semi-truck to run people over.

“The Missing Peace” Track Listing:

1. It’s All The Same To Me

2. Speed

3. A Drop Of Bleach

4. Sticky Fingers

5. Christine

6. Baby Gotta Fever

7. Kill It Or Die

8. Don’t Bring A Knife To A Gunfight

9. The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain

10. The Devil Made Me Do It

11. The Missing Peace

12. Gave It All Away

BAND LINEUP:

Phil Lewis – Vocals

Tracii Guns – Guitars

Johnny Martin – Bass

Michael Grant – Guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon – Drums

L.A. GUNS LIVE:

7/21: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

7/23: Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

7/25: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

7/27: Hartford, CT @ Webster Hall

7/28: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Upstairs)

7/29: Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

8/1: Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works

8/2: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

8/4: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s W/Jack Russell’s Great White and Junkyard

8/5: Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s

8/6: Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

8/8: Waterloo, IA @ Spicoli’s

8/9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

8/11: Three Forks, MT @ Rockin The Rivers Music Festival

9/1: Litchfield, MN @ Meeker County Fair

9/2: Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/23: Lawnton, OK @ Comanche Nation Fair

9/30: Macul, Santiago, Chile @ Santiago Rock Festival

10/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s

10/7: Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/14: Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/27: Knoxville, TN @ The Open Chord

10/29: Pekin, IL @ Rock N Skull @ Avantis Dome

12/14: Houston, TX @ Proof Bar

12/31: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky W/Faster Pussycat

2018:

1/27: Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)

2/10: San Juan, Puerto Rico, @ Shannan’s W/Loudness

2/11-2/16: Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

2/16: Jacksonville, FL @ 80’s In the Park @ Lexington Hotel

2/17: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

